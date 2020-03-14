Three Maryland coronavirus patients fully recover

Three people have fully recovered after a positive test for the Chinese coronavirus in Montgomery County, Maryland.

On Friday, Montgomery County Chief of Health Dr. Travis Gayles said the first three people in the state who tested positive for the virus were able to resume their daily lives, according to Fox 5.

The patients, a married couple in their 70s and another woman in their 50s, contracted the disease while traveling on an Egyptian cruise along the Nile River.

“I am delighted to announce that the first three cases reported last Thursday have been deleted and have been deleted back to the normal daily lives,” Gayles said in a video on Twitter on Friday.

“And the other three cases we have are doing well clinically. They are stable and at home receiving supportive care, “she said.

On Saturday, Maryland Government Communications Director Larry Hogan’s governor Mike Ricci announced on Twitter that there were a total of 26 confirmed coronavirus cases in the state:

Maryland #COVID ー 19 update this morning:

-The daily count of @MDHealthDept shows that we have confirmed cases of * 26 *. So we added 11 to the count since our last report. To date, we have no fatalities and no reported cases have been reported among the children.

– Mike Ricci (@riccimike) March 14, 2020

On Friday, Gayles explained the social distance and what causes the risk of getting the virus higher in certain situations:

I mean, we have guidelines to say they are away from people 3 to 6 meters. But they really are the quality, duration and level of interaction with some. So, you know, I’m passing in front of you? Do I share a small space with you over a significant period of time? Do I offer health care services that I can get in contact with the droplets you express?

So many of these factors influence how we determine their risk factors. So social distance, if you have a social distance with someone, reduce the chance that you will come in contact with something.

To protect against the virus and prevent its spread, the CDC recommended that people frequently wash their hands with soap and water, avoiding close contact with patients and urging them to people to stay at home if. Feeling bad.