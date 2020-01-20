Three members of a British family who drowned in Spain on Christmas Eve

A British father who drowned with two of his children in a pool on the Costa del Sol on Christmas Eve was a Christian pastor.

Gabriel Diya, 52, his daughter Comfort Diya, 9, and his son Praise-Emmanuel Diya, 16, are said to have died in the triple tragedy of Club La Costa World resort.

Reports suggest that Comfort struggled in the water before her brother and father intervened, in a failed attempt to save her.

READ MORE: Nine-year-old girl drowns with brother and father in horror of Spanish pool on Christmas Eve

Local reports have indicated that Spanish police are investigating the pool pump for a possible failure, with a report in the Diario Sur newspaper of Malaga indicating that the Comfort swim cap was found in the pool suction system .

The investigations did not reveal “any problem concerning the swimming pool in question” and the incident seems to be a “tragic accident”, according to the hotel operator CLC World Resorts and Hotels.

In a statement, the firm said: “The Guardia Civil has carried out a full investigation which has revealed no problems with the pool in question or the procedures in place, which leads us to believe that it is a tragic accident that left everyone around the incident shocked. ”

Local freelance journalist Gerard Couzens told the BBC that the swimming pool has since reopened after being cleared by Spanish police.

Mr. Diya’s Facebook account lists him as a pastor with Open Heavens London, a Christian religious group of Nigerian origin, based in Charlton, south-east London.

In an article celebrating the New Year 2018, he wrote: “I am so grateful to ALMIGHTY GOD, the OWNER of my life, my Creator, my Shield, my Surpassing Joy & my Pimp for everything and for all things since all these years. ”

No one from the organization was immediately available to comment.

A witness said that Mr. Diya’s wife prayed while the CPR was being practiced on her husband and children at the Mijas complex, near the town of Fuengirola, according to a report in the Mirror.

The father of three, Josias Fletchman, reportedly said, “The mom was praying for them to come back to life.

READ MORE: McCann’s parents say search for missing Madeleine continues with “ unwavering commitment ”

“She was calm. It touched their bodies. She continued to pray even after the paramedics arrived and stopped trying to revive them. ”

Another girl was reportedly on family vacation but unharmed.

It is understood that Mr. Diya and Comfort were British citizens, while Praise-Emmanuel was an American citizen.