[three men and women located useless in Perris cemetery, deputies on stage – Up News Details Los Angeles]

PERRIS (CBSLA) – A few bodies were discovered in a Perris cemetery on Monday early morning.

February 17, 2020. (CBS2)

The victims had been discovered someday just before 10: 30 a.m. at the Perris Valley Cemetery in the 900 block of North Perris Boulevard, stories the Riverside County Sheriff's Section. Aerial illustrations or photos showed the bodies of the victims lying in the grass of the cemetery grounds.

The identities of the victims and their triggers of demise had been not instantly verified. There have been no information on who learned the bodies.

Investigators asked the general public to stay out of the spot.