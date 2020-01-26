Three men arrested after non-league footballer Jordan Sinnott died after an attack

Meanwhile, three men have been arrested after non-league Jordan Sinnott died after an attack in Retford city center.

Sinnott, who was borrowed from Alfreton Town in Matlock Town, was found unconscious in the city of Nottinghamshire at around 2 a.m. on Saturday morning with a suspected skull fracture.

Nottinghamshire police opened a murder investigation after the 25-year-old died in the hospital shortly before 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Three men were arrested in connection with the incident, including two men aged 21 who were arrested on Sunday for suspected murder, the police said.

Jordan Sinnott tragically died in the hospital on Saturday evening

A 27-year-old man who was arrested shortly after the incident, suspected of serious physical injury, remains in police custody, the troop added.

Officials initially responded to reports that up to eight men and women were involved in the Dominie Cross pub parking lot on Grove Street shortly after 11:25 p.m. on Friday.

They were later called on to assist rescue workers trying to treat Mr. Sinnott after he was found to be unconscious in the marketplace after a 2:00 am incident with a suspected fractured skull.

Mr. Sinnott stayed in the hospital after the incident, when he was treated for his injuries and died, surrounded by his friends and family.

He is the son of former professional football player Lee Sinnott, who played for Crystal Palace, Watford and Bradford City during his career.

Two other men were also injured in the incidents. A 27-year-old man was suspected of having a broken nose, while a 44-year-old man had suspected a broken jaw.

Criminal inspector Justine Wilson, who led the investigation, said Sinnott’s family “deserves answers” when she asked members of the community to provide information.

In a statement, she said: “We are making progress in the investigation, but we still have unanswered questions.

“I know there are people who have seen what happened and who can answer these questions for us. So I want to speak to you directly – please do the right thing, not only for us but for Jordan’s family.”

Matlock Town said on Sunday that the game against Grantham Town on Tuesday was postponed due to the “tragic events” after they previously canceled Saturday’s match against Mickleover Sports.

In a tribute to Sinnott on Twitter, the non-league club wrote: “You weren’t just a footballer, you were our friend and brother.

“You gave us incredible memories and scored your first career hat-trick in your last game for the club.

“Rest, Jordan, we love you, miss you and will never forget you.”

Sinnott moved from Alfreton Town to the club, which also canceled his Saturday game after the incident.

A statement by Alfreton Town after Sinnott’s death says the club is “sad and broken-hearted”.

He added: “During his time at Impact Arena, Jordan was an exemplary football player and an exceptional talent. He was closely connected to the manager, the assistant and the players with whom he played on the field.

“Rest, Sinbad, we will never forget you.”