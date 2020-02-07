three men injured in attacks

A man was shot in the shoulder after driving into Melbourne police officers and ramming two police cars while two other men were shot overnight in separate attacks.

Shortly after midnight, the police approached a man and woman who were suspicious in a Tullamarine parking lot between McDonald’s and an air freight center.

The man drove to the officers, then two police cars, before an officer fired his gun.

Three men were injured in a Melbourne shootout. (Nine) police rave about the scene and three separate shootings. (Nine)

The 30-year-old driver was hit on the shoulder.

He was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries in a stable condition.

The woman in the car was arrested and is being interrogated by the police today.

In another incident, a 25-year-old man was shot in the back before going to a relative’s house in Melton.

Around 2:30 p.m., emergency services were called to the house.

He went to the hospital with no life-threatening injuries and refused to tell the police about the details of the shootout.

In a third incident, shortly after 4:30 p.m., a 35-year-old man was shot in the foot in Epping during a clash in a parking lot in the back of the shops on High Street near Rufus Street.

The thugs fled the scene and he was taken to the hospital with no life-threatening injuries.