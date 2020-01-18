Three neo-Nazis linked to “The Base” arrested after fear of violence at pro-gun rally in Richmond on Monday

WASHINGTON – Three men linked to a violent white supremacist group known as The Base have been charged with conspiracy to kill members of an anti-fascist militant group, Georgian police in Georgia announced Friday after the three other members of the federal government arrested in Maryland. and Delaware.

The Base, a collective of hardcore neo-Nazis who function as a paramilitary organization, has declared war on minority communities in the United States and abroad, said the FBI. Unlike other extremist groups, it does not focus on the dissemination of propaganda – the group aims rather to bring together highly qualified members to train them in acts of violence.

Organizers recruit white supremacist companions online – especially looking for veterans because of their military background – use encrypted chat rooms and train members in military-style camps in the woods, experts who follow extremist groups say .

The group, which has the motto “learn, train, fight”, brings together white supremacists with diverse ideologies.

Arrests Show Increased Concentration On Group By Law Enforcement Fears Supremacists May Outreach Plot For Violent Acts, Threat Made More Urgent Before Pro-gun Rally Monday in Richmond , in Virginia. men in Georgia intended to participate in the rally.

There is increased focus on The Base after three members were arrested on Thursday in Maryland and Delaware for federal crimes. A criminal complaint included details of how some men had built an assault rifle out of spare parts, purchased thousands of ammunition cartridges and exchanged vests that could carry bulletproof vests. They are reportedly planning to participate in the pro-gun rally in Richmond, according to a law enforcement official who spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss an active investigation.

The arrests have only added to the growing fear that Monday’s rally will quickly turn to violence, with thousands of protesters planning to descend on the capital of Virginia, and to become a rehearsal for the white nationalist rally of 2017 when a man drove his car into counter-demonstrators in Charlottesville, killing Heather Heyer, a 32-year-old paralegal and civil rights activist.

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam signed a decree banning firearms from State Capitol grounds for Monday’s rally, but pro-gun groups have filed an appeal to reverse the ban. The Virginia Supreme Court on Friday confirmed the ban.

“These extremists will try to attach themselves to these events in order to exploit these strong feelings, to try to recruit new recruits,” said Oren Segal, vice-president of the Center for Extremism of the Anti-Defamation League. .

In encrypted chat rooms, members of The Base discussed committing acts of violence against blacks and Jews, means of making improvised explosive devices and their desire to create a white “ethno-state”, said the FBI in court documents.

Georgian police confirmed on Friday that three other men linked to The Base had been arrested for conspiracy to commit murder and to participate in a criminal street gang. Authorities said the men were planning to kill a married couple who were anti-fascist protesters – part of the Antifa movement – and believed that killing the couple would send a message to enemies of La Base.

The arrests took place after an undercover FBI agent infiltrated the group and participated in shooting exercises in the mountains of northern Georgia, according to a police affidavit obtained by the PA. The exercises were carried out in preparation for what they believe to be an impending collapse of the United States and the ensuing racial war. At the end of the firearms training, the men from Georgia wore tactical gear and hoods that exposed only part of the face while posing for photos with the undercover officer and the photos were then used in group propaganda, says the affidavit.

The men were identified as Luke Austin Lane, Michael Helterbrand and Jacob Kaderli. The three men remained in detention and it has not been immediately established whether they have lawyers available to comment on the allegations.

Lane, Kaderli and the undercover agent went to the couple’s home in Bartow County to expand it, according to the affidavit. After checking the property and the surrounding area, Lane suggested using a hammer as a way to puncture the door, then killing them with revolvers, according to the affidavit. Kaderli suggested burning the house after the killings, the report said.

While other extremist groups focus on bringing people together to produce propaganda and make a name for themselves around a specific ideology, The Base focuses on action, experts say. They wish to train their members in the use of firearms and explosives.

“To have this kind of large tent is incredibly dangerous,” said Joshua Fisher-Birch, researcher at the Counter Extremism Project, a political group formed to fight online extremist ideologies.

Base members also believe in an extreme form of survival and preparedness, providing real survival training to resist the “extinction” of the Caucasian race, said the FBI.

“I think what characterizes The Base as a particular concern is that it is very blatant about its adherence to accelerating ideas. This concept that the collapse of society is not only imminent, but that they have a role to play in moving it forward – so that we can have a racial war in this country, “said Segal.

“There are many active online groups that have a presence on the ground, but it is the subculture that the base embraces is so keenly militant,” he said. “It is so hateful that it will attract a certain type of extremist, one who seeks action.”

A New Jersey man who authorities say was a recruiter for The Base was arrested by the FBI in November after allegedly using the group to find neo-Nazi colleagues to vandalize synagogues in Michigan and Wisconsin. Authorities said the group’s plan to vandalize synagogues with anti-Semitic graffiti and smash windows was part of what the group called “Operation Kristallnacht”, a reference to an incident in 1938 when Nazis burnt down synagogues in Germany, vandalized Jewish homes and businesses and killed nearly 100 people.

The man, Richard Tobin, 18, also discussed the conduct of a suicide attack and said that he kept manuals on how to carry out an attack, filling the back of a truck with barrels. filled with explosive materials similar to the Oklahoma City bombing that killed 168 people in 1995.

Separately on Friday, the Justice Department charged a Wisconsin man who they said was also a member of the Base, who sprayed swastikas, the group symbol and anti-Semitic words on a Synagogue in Racine, Wisconsin, in September, under the direction of Tobin. The man, Yousef Barasneh, 22, was arrested on a federal civil rights charge.

Tobin is not specifically named in the charges against Barasneh, but the details match those in the criminal complaint filed against him in November. Authorities said Tobin and Barasneh were expected to meet in person at one of the group’s meetings in Silver Creek, Georgia from October 30 to November 2. Tobin ultimately did not participate.

Prosecutors said base recruitment posters were placed at Marquette University in Milwaukee and the group also held a separate training session for members from Wood County, Wisconsin.

