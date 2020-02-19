[three-olympic-teams-to-be-a-part-of-sultan-azlan-shah-cup]

Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal speaks during a press convention at National Hockey Stadium in Kuala Lumpur October 1, 2018. — Photograph by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 19 — The 29th Sultan Azlan Shah Cup hockey event in Ipoh this April will be the very last struggle floor for a few globe top squads — Australia, Canada and Japan — to take a look at the tactical and strategic performance of their respective coaches for the coming 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games in July.

Apart from the three Olympic sides, the championship at Azlan Shah Stadium, Ipoh from April 11 to 18 will also be participated by hosts, Malaysia, South Korea and Pakistan.

Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal said two far more Olympic teams invited namely India and New Zealand would not be signing up for subsequent their restricted coaching program for the Olympics.

India, New Zealand, Australia, Argentina, Holland, Fantastic Britain, Belgium, Spain and Germany would be competing in the FIH Professional League (FIH Pro League) from January to June.

According to latest earth rankings, Malaysia are in the 11th rung with Australia (two), Canada (10), Japan (15), South Korea (16) and Pakistan (17).

In spite of failing to qualify for Tokyo Olympic Game titles, the nationwide squad below Roelant Oltmans has been presented the concentrate on of qualifying for the closing, explained Subahan at a media meeting below nowadays.

According to him, the focus on is realistic primarily based on earth rankings in which Malaysia are among the major three groups in the match.

“The championship is a good platform to exhibit other groups that Malaysia are nonetheless a force to be reckoned with following failing to be in the Olympics,” he mentioned.

He said Oltmans would be asserting the workforce adopted by centralised instruction on Monday. — Bernama