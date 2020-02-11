Three people arrested during Delano area gang sweep

MCFARLAND, California (KGET) – Delano and McFarland police arrested three other people last week in a multi-agency gang sweep.

The ministry said at about 7:40 p.m. On Friday, officers stopped traffic in the area of ​​San Pedro Street and East Sherwood Avenue in McFarland. While the traffic was stopped, Delano officers found a loaded firearm in the vehicle.

The occupants were identified as Cesar Gutierrez-Perez, 21, Fernando Garcia Gonzalez, 20 and a 16-year-old. They have been arrested on a variety of gun and gang charges, including carrying a concealed firearm, being a member of a gang with a loaded gun, participating in a gang. criminal street and conspiracy to commit a crime.

A dozen people were arrested Friday morning in Delano as part of the operation. Over 73 locations were targeted as part of the scan. These targets were strategically chosen for their history and membership in northern and southern criminal street gangs or their parole / probation status, the department said.

Eleven people, including a minor, were arrested in connection with the operation, on charges such as breach of probation, resistance to arrest, illegal possession of firearms, possession of drugs and more.

Participating organizations included the McFarland Police Service, the Bakersfield Police Service, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office and the Kern County Probation Department.