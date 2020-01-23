Three people confirmed dead after the fire engine tanker crashed in the snow-capped mountains

Three people have died after a firefighting air tanker crashed in southern New South Wales, Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian has confirmed.

The plane, a C-130 water bomb, went out at 1.30pm. The NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) confirmed the incident this afternoon and reported that it had opened an investigation after losing contact with the plane.

“Tragically, there doesn’t seem to be any survivors as a result of the crash in the Snowy Monaro region,” said the fire department commissioner for rural areas Shane Fitzsimmons told media.

He confirmed that all three people killed were American residents.

“We just lost contact with the machine and the flight we used stopped,” he said. “There is currently no evidence of what caused the accident.”

Fitzsimmons said it was “very difficult to locate the debris” and the area was still an “active fire place”.

Coulson Aviation, the aviation fire company that provided the aircraft, has grounded its large air tankers this afternoon as a token of respect and imminent review to ensure that there are no systematic problems like a fuel problem.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the three crew members on board,” said Coulson.

In a statement on Twitter, Prime Minister Scott Morrison has expressed his condolences to the families of the lost.

“It is deeply sad when he learned of the deaths of three people this morning in a C130 fire plane crashing northeast of Cooma, New South Wales,” he said. “My heartfelt condolences go to relatives, friends and colleagues of those who have lost their lives. Such a terrible tragedy. “

