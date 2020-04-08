Three People Shot in Nebraska Park after Police Break a Large Crowd in Violation of Coronavirus Gathering Order

Three people were shot in a park in Nebraska after dozens gathered against a public health order banning many people amid a coronavirus outbreak.

One person suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting at Benson Park in Omaha on Tuesday night. Two other victims were also in critical condition, the Omaha World Herald reported.

“I’m not a doctor but I don’t think he’s alive, he’s bleeding from the head,” witness Joe Adams told WOWT in connection with one of the victims.

Omaha police were called to the park last night because a large crowd had gathered to attend a barbecue, according to reports.

Police told a local news site that about 100 people were in the park, violating Omaha and Douglas County health regulations which limited the crowd to 10 people.

No further details about the victims or suspects have been released. The Omaha Police Department has been contacted for comment.

Police closed the park while a shooting investigation took place.

The public health order which prohibits more than 10 people from stopping the spread of COVID-19 came into force on March 18 and will continue until at least April 30.

This is a story that is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

(Photo file) Police car lights at night. Three people were injured during a shooting in a park in Nebraska.

iStock

There are almost 400,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the world, with 12,910 deaths according to Johns Hopkins University. A total of 22,496 people have recovered from the virus.

The map below, provided by Statista, shows COVID-19 cases confirmed worldwide on 7 April.

Statista

Center for Disease Control and Prevention Advice on the Use of Face Coverings to Slow the Spread of COVID-19

The CDC recommends wearing cloth face covers in public where social distance measures are difficult to maintain.

A simple face cloth can help slow the spread of the virus by those who are infected and by those who have no symptoms.

Face cloth can be made from household items. Guides offered by CDC. (https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/diy-cloth-face-coverings.html)

Cloth face covers should be washed regularly. Washing machine is enough.

Lift the face mask safely without touching your eyes, nose and mouth, and wash your hands immediately after removing the cover.

Suggestions of the World Health Organization to avoid the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19)

Cleanliness advice

Clean hands as often as possible with soap and water, or rub alcohol-based hands.

Wash your hands after coughing or sneezing; when treating sick people; before, during and after food preparation; before eating; after using the toilet; when hands look dirty; and after handling animals or waste.

Maintain a distance of at least 1 meter (3 feet) from anyone who coughs or sneezes.

Avoid touching your hands, nose, and mouth. Don’t spit in public.

Cover your mouth and nose with tissue or elbows that bend when you cough or sneeze. Discard the tissue immediately and clean your hands.

Medical advice

Avoid close contact with other people if you have symptoms.

Stay home if you feel unwell, even with mild symptoms such as headaches and colds, to avoid the possibility of spreading the disease to medical facilities and other people.

If you experience serious symptoms (fever, cough, difficulty breathing) seek medical attention early and contact your local health authority first.

Record any recent contact with others and travel details to give to authorities who can track and prevent the spread of disease.

Stay abreast of developments in COVID-19 issued by health authorities and follow their guidelines.

Use of masks and gloves