[three-people-today-escape-scene-of-rollover-crash-in-downtown-bakersfield]

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police say a few persons fled from their auto following becoming concerned in a rollover crash just off Freeway 178 Wednesday night time in Downtown Bakersfield.

CHP described the crash happened at the westbound offramp of Highway 178 at M Avenue just immediately after nine p.m.

Officers on scene instructed 17 Information three individuals inside of the pickup truck managed to get out and run from the scene. It was mysterious if any individual of them was injured.

Any person with facts on the crash is asked to connect with Bakersfield police at 327-7111.