Three points 20 points, No. 20 Iowa Women’s Top Purdue 82-71

WEST LAFAYETTE, IND. – Monika Czinano scored 20 points of 10 of 11 shooting, including all five shots in a crucial second quarter, and No. 20 Iowa pulled away from Purdue on Sunday for an 83-71 win.

Makenzie Meyer and Kathleen Doyle won 22 points for the Hawkeyes (20-4, 11-2 Big Ten Conference), who started a showdown on Maryland No. 13 with the lead on the line on Thursday. Amanda Ollinger had 12 rebounds.

Kayanna Traylor led the Boilermakers (15-10, 6-7) with a career high of 21 points, with 6 out of 8 points from the field and 7 out of 9 points from the foul line. Jenelle Grant added 12 points and Fatou Diagne grabbed 14 rebounds.

Iowa was a quarter past 18:14, but scored 11 of 13 goals – missing their only two 3-point attempts – and had a 39:33 lead at half-time in the second quarter. Czinano shot 5 to 10 and Doyle 4 to 5 with a free throw.

In a high-profile third quarter, in which Iowa was 12 points ahead, Purdue reduced the lead to six. Meyer had 12 points in 5-out-of-7 shooting with two 3-pointers.

Purdue came in at the start of the fourth quarter within two minutes, but a 14-1 run decided that Doyle scored the last eight goals and scored a pair of threes.

Despite a 5 out of 13 in the fourth quarter, Iowa shot 59% (33 out of 56) to Purdues 42% (25 out of 60).

