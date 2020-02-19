[three-points-we-realized-from-atletico-1-liverpool-]

Atletico Madrid’s Diego Costa, Mario Hermoso and teammates rejoice following the match from Liverpool at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid February 18, 2020. — Reuters pic

MADRID, Feb 19 — Liverpool will require an additional 2nd leg fightback towards Spanish opposition at Anfield to development to the Champions League quarter-finals just after Saul Niguez’s early strike handed Atletico Madrid a 1- previous 16, very first leg victory yesterday.

The European champions thrashed Barcelona four- immediately after shedding the initial leg of their semi-remaining three- in Catalonia final season and do not have to have these a spectacular change of activities this time spherical.

Nonetheless, following romping to a 25-issue lead at the top rated of the Leading League, defeat was a truly look at for the Reds that they will not have it effortless if they are to retain the Champions League.

AFP Activity seems at a few issues we discovered as Diego Simeone’s Atletico rolled again the a long time.

Atletico rise to the celebration

It was not just the holders’ relentless type in the Leading League that built Liverpool huge favourites to progress before the tie, but Atletico’s poor season so far that has found Simeone’s upcoming questioned for the to start with time in his eight-12 months reign.

Having said that, on the major event, Atleti revelled in rolling back the several years to participate in the function of underdogs to perfection.

Saul’s early strike delivered the ideal system for a common Champions League general performance from a Simeone aspect as the Spaniards soaked up Liverpool’s possession and pressure without having Jan Oblak even being stretched to hold a clear sheet.

Yet another huge energy will be demanded to reduce another well-known Anfield fightback on a European evening in 3 week’s time.

A year in the past, Atletico defeat Juventus 2- at dwelling in the very first leg of their previous 16 tie only to be eradicated by old foe Cristiano Ronaldo’s hat-trick.

On the other hand, thanks to a raucous environment with Simeone characteristically playing the job of conductor, they at the very least preserved a happy home document in European competition below the Argentine with now 37 wins and just three defeats in 46 video games.

Superior connect with Saul

Saul has been a single of Atletico’s vital gamers who has failed to match his normally substantial expectations this year.

On the other hand, the Spanish global has a practice of coming up with massive objectives from midfield on Champions League evenings.

He scored the only intention in a 1- gain in excess of Bayern Munich that took Atleti to the closing in 2016 and was on goal in one more semi-closing gain against Genuine Madrid a calendar year afterwards.

Saul’s initial in the Champions League this season was considerably from his most stunning in the competition as he slotted dwelling from close variety right after Liverpool failed to obvious a corner.

But it was far more than very good more than enough to give Atletico hope of pulling off a large shock.

Liverpool’s vacation sickness

Defeat may perhaps have been just Liverpool’s next with a senior crew in all competitions this time, but both equally have arrive in the Champions League and follows a trend of tricky outings across the continent for Jurgen Klopp’s men.

The Reds have misplaced 7 of their very last 11 absent Champions League video games and are the moment once more still left relying on fortress Anfield to development.

Despite making the most of virtually 70 for every cent possession, Liverpool did not manage a single shot on target versus the mass ranks of Atletico defence on an off night for their two best scorers.

Sadio Mane was substituted at half-time as the Senegalese ran the possibility of currently being despatched-off prior to Mohamed Salah was also replaced by Klopp 20 minutes from time. — AFP