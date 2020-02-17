[three-reminiscences-found-out-so-far-in-the-mysterious-forest-of-park-hae-jin-and-jo-bo-ah’s-drama-“forest”]

The mysterious forest in KBS2’s “Forest” keeps unraveling new memories!

“Forest” stars Park Hae Jin and Jo Bo Ah and tells the story of a gentleman who has every thing apart from a heart and a girls who only has her heart. They fulfill in a mysterious forest and should uncover its secrets. The suspenseful drama has topped viewership ratings for three weeks straight, commencing from its premiere. Below are a few recollections that this mysterious forest has subtly demonstrated so significantly.

Spoilers forward!

The memory that led Kang San Hyuk to very first location

Kang San Hyuk (played by Park Hae Jin) discovers that one particular are not able to enter the storage room that retains the document containing the historical past of the 119 Rescue Unit with just his probationer qualification. He tends to make a ask for to Bong Dae Younger (Ryu Seung Soo), inquiring to be manufactured into an official crew member if he areas initial in their newcomer teaching. He chooses to acquire a direct route to swiftly achieve the stop but instead will get caught up in a latest. As soon as he collects himself and will get again to shore, he sees a hollow in the forest, wherever he watches children enter, saying that they will soon be capable to return house this way. Kang San Hyuk is also reminded of his childhood self checking out the forest with his mates Choi Chang (No Kwang Sik) and Oh Bo Mi (Jung Yeon Joo), arousing curiosity among viewers about no matter whether his memory has to do with Choi Chang.

Jung Youthful Jae’s memory of large school with Oh Bo Mi

Immediately after generating a proposal to the 119 Rescue Unit, Jung Youthful Jae (Jo Bo Ah) is on her way property when she discovers an elderly man passed out in entrance of their house. She rushes around to an individual frantically contacting out for the guy, and there, she is stunned to run into Oh Bo Mi, whom she attended higher school with. Immediately after getting the old man the suitable therapy, the two angrily argue in Oh Bo Mi’s motor vehicle. Later on, the two meet all over again in front of the Rescue Unit, but they are cold to one an additional, elevating queries about what occurred amongst them all through their university times.

The memory of a clam in a lake on the mountainside lake where by there aren’t even any streams

The day immediately after his team coaching, Kang San Hyuk returns to the hollow and attempts to try to remember his recollections associated with the area. He runs into Jung Youthful Jae who is on a stroll on her working day off, and the two make their way to a close by lake in the mountains exactly where there are not even any streams. Below, Jung Young Jae discovers a clam lesser than a centimeter and reveals it to Kang San Hyuk out of fascination. He seems at it sternly and begins to movie every little bit of the lake, making viewers wonder why he is curious and how this will influence his vacation resort.

The producers shared, “Kang San Hyuk and Jung Youthful Jae are maximizing the plot of the drama by becoming involved with the stories held within the forest. Starting off from episode 13 and 14, the two figures will get nearer to the mysterious forest and the ‘Pandora’s box’ inside it. Be sure to glimpse ahead to it.”

