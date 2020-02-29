three-rescued-on-percy-priest-reservoir-just-after-boat-overturns-in-chilly-h2o

Near

At the very least 3 men and women had been rescued soon after a tiny, aluminum boat overturned on Percy Priest Reservoir on Friday night, Capt. Dale Grandstaff from the Tennessee Wildlife Methods Agency verified.

The rescue concluded as temperatures dipped into the 30s.

Grandstaff claimed the Nashville Hearth Office was also on the scene to help, and that the chief worry for these associated was hypothermia. The boat overturned close to Seven Details Campground, he said, and threw at least three people today on board into the drinking water.

All travellers ended up taken to the healthcare facility after currently being rescued. Even more information and facts on their ailments was not quickly offered.

Officers ended up continue to on the scene doing the job to tow the overturned boat back to land as of 9: 45 p.m., in accordance to Grandstaff.

