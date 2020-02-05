Three-star CB Alphonse Oywak retires from Arizona and moves to the US state of Washington National Sports

Arizona’s 2020 recruitment class was cut short on Monday evening after three-star cornerback Alphonse Oywak was released from the Wildcats and moved to Washington State and first-year coach Nick Rolovich.

Washington-based Oywak announced its decision on Twitter.

The three-star Oywak is a 6-foot-1-inch, 185-pound cornerback from Kentwood, Washington, and was deployed to the United Arab Emirates in July when the Wildcats became its first Power 5 offering. Oywak was ranked 48th Best Cornerback by 247sports.com and was the best-placed candidate in Arizona’s 2020 recruitment class.

Oywak’s dedication has brought the Wildcats 2020 class to last place in Pac-12 from 247sports.com.

Former UA linebacker coach John Rushing was the main recruiter at Oywak, but after his layoff in the off-season, defense coach Demetrice Martin took over the recruitment from Oywak.

Washington State offered Oywak on January 19 and last weekend hosted the Arizona Commit on an official visit that led to its commitment.

Arizona has 18 players for the 2020 recruitment class, including 12 who have already signed their national letters of intent. After the Oywak repeal, Arizona is the only defender to be signed for 2020, the three-star corner from the Los Angeles area of ​​Khary Crump Jr. Brenden Schooler is also ready to fight for the UA in 2020.

National Signing Day is Wednesday.

