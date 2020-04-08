Three Strategies Used by Small Business Owners to Earn SBA-Stimulated Loans Faster

Subscribe to Outbreak. Daily articles on the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on the global business are compiled and delivered to your inbox free of charge.

Lear Cheryl, the owner of a small business, is eager for an SBA loan.

Her kindergarten and nursery in Midland, Texas, has plunged from more than 100 children to nearly 45 as a result of a coronavirus slowdown. This led to difficult decisions, such as reducing staff time and firing two employees. She says her business requires a lifeline and is in the form of an acceptable small business loan that is part of the $ 2.2 trillion coronavirus stimulus bill. However, the deployment of the program has been messy and confusing, and companies seeking to navigate the process have lost valuable days. Fortune talked with Sheryl and other small business owners to learn more about the loan application process and what they are doing to increase the likelihood that payments will be faster than slower.

Make multiple loan applications

For Sheryl, her biggest goal was not to put all the eggs in one basket. She has applications at five different banks for loans. Not only she. Some small business owners told Fortune that they had applied for loans to several banks in hopes of expediting approval and obtaining funds early. Once approved, Sherrill says it will cancel the other application. “We’re losing money. I don’t know how long we can endure. This PPP loan could be a game changer for us,” she says.

Many banks were still aware of the nuances of the loan and were not ready to apply in a hurry when the loan protection program loan application began on Friday. This delay has led employers like Sherrill to divert financing to banks that have never been patronized before and to speed up the $ 349 billion chunk of reserves for loans. This is acceptable if used for salary or rent.

A banking source told Fortune that business owners applying for PPP loans to multiple banks are fine. That’s no different from a customer shopping for a loan during normal hours. But not everyone was so cooperative.

“It’s really unfair to the banks,” said Frank Solentino, CEO of New Jersey-based ConnectOne Bank. He said the entire application process could get stuck, “he said. And, like toilet paper [run], do not take more than necessary. ”

However, desperate small business owners with businesses such as hotels and restaurants that have been hit hardest by the slowdown in the coronavirus have spared much effort to speed up financing. Includes bank dumping, which has been trusted for many years for credit unions and banks that can make money the fastest.

Calculate carefully

“Last week was one of the fierce and chaotic weeks of my career. Matthew Roger, a certified public accountant who owns a company in New Orleans, says: There were more small business clients struggling to figure out the documents and information that needed to be applied.

Roger, who applied for a salary protection program loan to her company, advises that when submitting an application, SME business owners make sure that the average monthly payroll is calculated correctly. Its average salary cost includes things like salaries and bonuses, but also includes retirement, parental leave, and medical benefits. Multiply this average monthly payroll cost by 2.5 to determine how much your company can borrow [beyond $ 10 million].

However, it is easy for employers to incorrectly calculate the average monthly cost, which gives the nuances of the calculation. For example, the portion of an employee’s salary that is greater than $ 100,000 is excluded from payroll. If small businesses miscalculate their average salaries, banks could ask them to resubmit their paperwork, thereby delaying their funds, says Charlie Epstein, author of Paychecks for Life, a financial adviser. You. Also, if a company subtracts costs from the average salary, it will have less loan than otherwise.

Get lender credit department by phone

Small business owners and bankers told Fortune that they should talk to a bank representative before applying.

If possible, be sure to talk to the bank’s credit officer, the person who needs to approve the PPP loan. Call them and proceed with the calculations, “said Epstein. . He encourages borrowers to be kind to credit bureaucrats. This person helps to ensure that the small business owner has not made a mistake. This reduces your funding. The person who submits the loan through the bank portal and gets an authorization code.

And then? Small business owners like Sherrill just have to cross their fingers and wait.

