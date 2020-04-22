Three Takea from Lake Worth Beach City Council Meeting – News – The Palm Beach Post

Lake Worth Beach Commissioners want the city to take a measured approach to reopening beaches, parks, restaurants, etc.

Here are three things from the Lake Worth Beach City Commission meeting on Tuesday:

1. Reopening the beach, which doesn’t happen “at least yet”: As Jacksonville reopened the beaches on Friday, Deputy Mayor Andy Amoroso said he was “immersed” in residents ’calls who wonder when this could happen on Lake Worth Beach. The city closed its shores on March 20 following a mandate from Director Ron DeSantis. Referring to Jacksonville, Mayor Michael Bornstein said, “It’s not something I see happening here at the southern end of the (state) based on what I hear from the state … and least of all yet.” Bornstein said the city is directing Palm Beach County and government officials in response to the coronavirus pandemic, but Commissioner Omari Hardy said the final decision should be made at the local level. “I don’t want to trust anyone other than us,” Hardy said. “I want to do what (scientific) evidence suggests that we do, and we don’t want to be involved.” Commissioner Scott Maxwell also advised to act deliberately to reopen the city’s beaches, parks, restaurants, etc.: “I think we need to be very, very careful when opening the city. Remember, this whole virus originated from one person, so I think we should all be very careful to drive empty in vain there just because some other counties do it. “

2. SERIOUS BEACH RESERVE FOR THE 2020 RESPONSE SYSTEM: The low response rate in the 2010 census and the loss of millions of dollars in federal funding Lake Worth Beach officials were convinced that the 2020 census turnout had improved. So far it has not happened. According to the U.S. Census Website, only 38.7 percent of the city’s households were counted on April 20th. Nationally, the average is 51 percent and in Florida, the response rate is 49.2 percent. “We need to raise those numbers,” Mayor Michael Bornstein said Tuesday night. “Right now, we’re pretty much lacking. By comparison, here are some response rates for neighboring towns on Lake Worth Beach: Delray Beach (41.9 percent), Boynton Beach (48.2), West Palm Beach (43.0). The 2020 census marks, for the first time in its history, that people can respond via the Internet, but Lake Worth Beach residents don’t seem to take advantage of this opportunity. By April 20, only 32.5 percent of Lake Worth Beach households completed census forms online, compared to 41.5 percent in Florida.

3. THE CITY BOOK REVIEW IS NOT AVAILABLE: The Lake Worth Beach Charter was revised by long-time city observers for decades and will not happen anytime soon. The city commission could not agree on such a review on Tuesday night. Commissioner Herman Robinson proposed a review “to ensure that (the Charter) meets the needs of residents in 2020”. Robinson’s case was supported by Commissioner Omari Hardy, who listed a number of election-related issues that could be examined by the evaluation committee. Among these ideas is to postpone the city’s municipal elections from March to November, when the turnout of local voters is three to four times higher. “Let’s go back to November because that’s when people vote,” Hardy said. Commissioner Scott Maxwell, Deputy Mayor Andy Amoroso and Mayor Pam Triolo declined to support the proposal. Maxwell acknowledged that turnout is significantly higher in November, but added that “the people who appear in March are really the ones who are concerned and pay attention to what is happening at the municipal level when needed.”

jmilian@pbpost.com

@caneswatch