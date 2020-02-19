[three-tale-eatery-‘central-park-foods-hall’-coming-to-st.-pete]

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – One more foodstuff hall is established to open up in St. Petersburg in 2021.

Tampa chef and restauranteur Natalia Levey is searching to change the area that housed the former Dome Grill into an eatery with distinctive ideas amid its three tales.

The new business will be referred to as “Central Park Food Corridor,” in honor of Levey’s time in culinary university in New York Town and the hall’s place on Central Avenue in St. Pete.

“I really like the culture and it is seriously, actually unique to me,” Levey advised 8 On Your Side. “I appreciate Central Park and I assume Central Park will generate that exclusive ambiance for St. Pete.”

She referred to as the constructing a “treasure,” declaring she and her staff began checking out various concepts as to how to benefit from the space.

The next ground will aspect a Tampa Bay space preferred – Speaks Clam Bar, also owned by Levey.

Speaks presently has spots in Lakewood Ranch and Sarasota.

“Our restaurant – our Speaks Clam Bar – is carrying out so well, we generally get requests. I just got an electronic mail, ‘please, make sure you open up on the east coastline of Florida!’ So it appeared like St. Pete was likely to be a pure spot for Speaks,” Levey defined.

The base floor is eight,00 square ft and will household a bar and many distinctive eateries. Levey explained some of individuals will be incredibly wellness conscious and others will provide global flavors.

The initial-ground concepts have not been announced or named.

Levey advised us the roof is going to be what is seriously particular. It will attribute a new restaurant idea all her personal.

“So the notion (is) it’s going to be incredibly compact and it is heading to be inspired by my travels all about the entire world and checking out diverse cultures. And it’s heading to be a celebration of the range of taste,” she explained. “In likely with the full theme of Central Park, my restaurant will be sharing the roof space. So the bar will be available from inside the cafe and from the roof facet, or which is the intention….If we can make it truly occur to reality, hope. One particular can aspiration. We have huge goals.”

The roof will aspect non-public eating rooms for conferences, pleasurable celebrations and weddings.

Levey has studied distinctive areas of sustaining well being and eating effectively and that will be included into Central Park Food Corridor.

“I know St. Pete has Wholesome St. Pete initiatives, so remaining equipped to offer you a great deal of balanced possibilities and lead to that initiative is some thing I’m most thrilled and happy of,” she claimed.

As for the other meals halls opening in the city in the following several a long time, Levey stated she is content to operate with them and provide the culinary community alongside one another.

“Oh I absolutely really do not assume of them as levels of competition,” she stated. “We’re all colleagues. I sense like cooks will collaborate and we’ll all operate jointly. I’m all for doing the job with each other and welcome every person to cooperate and join fingers and giving far more eating options for individuals.”

