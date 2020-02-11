Three teenagers from St. Catherine’s School drive without a license

A private elite girls’ school in Melbourne was rocked after three underage students posted a video of themselves driving through McDonald’s on social media in uniform.

The three girls from St. Catherine’s School in Toorak filmed and uploaded the minute long video of themselves on TikTok and gave instructions to the unlicensed teenage driver while laughing, shouting and singing.

But the school claimed that the girls, who are believed to be barely teenagers, were “under the supervision of a family guardian” at the time.

A girls’ school in Melbourne is experiencing a TikTok scandal. (Nine)

Deputy Rector Robert Marshall said in a statement to 9News that the “guard”, who was not seen in the video, was in the car.

“The school is aware of an isolated incident that occurred outside of school hours and in which three students attended. This incident occurred while they were under the supervision of a family guardian,” said Marshall.

“As this remains a private matter for the affected families, the school will not comment further at this time.”

The prestigious school pays around $ 35,000 a year.

The drive-through video shows the teenage driver in her school uniform, although he’s obviously trying to hide her with emojis.

The passengers hold their hands over their faces in exaggerated fear.

None of the vehicle occupants appear to have worn a seat belt.

“I know how to drive. I don’t even press the pedal because I don’t have to,” says the driver in the video.

“Brake, brake, brake,” the girls sing.

“I don’t have to brake yet,” replies the driver.

The girls then sing a song that has been circulating on social media as soon as they arrive at the McDonald’s drive-through window.

“Can I get a Big Mac, great portion of fries, why are you staring at me, please get my apple pie,” they sing in a chorus.

Then they order four Big Macs, 20 chicken nuggets, three large chips, a McFlurry, five apple pies and a chocolate milkshake.

TikTok, owned by the Chinese company ByteDance, was fined AUD 8.5 million last year by the US authorities for collecting data from children under the age of 13.

Among other social media giants, the platform has prompted the launch of a new online safety brochure by the Australian e-safety officer today.

Australian eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant said TikTok recognized that it was necessary to develop more robust security features for the platform.

“Companies like TikTok should take security measures straight away,” she said.

It is not known when the video was shot, but it has since been deleted from the platform.

Victoria police said she would not investigate the girl’s video without further information.