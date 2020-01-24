Three things we learned from the Premier League Sports

Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino in action with Wolverhampton Wanderers Joao Moutinho at Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton January 23, 2020. – Action pictures via Reuters

LONDON, June 11 / PRNewswire / – Liverpool made another big leap into the premier league for three decades when late Wolves winner Manchester United’s season sank to a new low when Burnley defeated them.

AFP sports addresses three things we learned in the Premier League mid-week.

Liverpool’s master brand

Smaller teams than the European champions would have collapsed under the pressure of the wolves on a foggy January night in the Midlands.

After an early lead by Jordan Henderson, Liverpool lost Sadio Mane to injury and made their first appearance in eight league games when Raul Jimenez drove Adama Traore’s cross.

Alisson Becker then had to take two more important saves against Jimenez and Traore, but the late goals had been a hallmark of a relentless run towards a first championship title for 30 years.

When his team needed a moment of magic, Roberto Firmino brought him out to give Manchester City a 16-point lead with a game in hand.

“You just have to find a way to win and have someone who makes the perfect decision, and that was Bobby again,” said Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp.

Solskjaer in the line of fire

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, shaken by Burnley’s 2-0 home loss on Wednesday, faces the struggle for his long-term future as Manchester United coach.

Although the owners of United, the Glazer family, are reported to continue to support Solskjaer, one can ask how long this support will last if the results do not improve quickly.

Solskjaer looked ashen when United surrendered to a Burnley team that last won at Old Trafford in 1962, and there was little sign that he was meek enough to turn the tide soon.

United had the worst start to the season since 1989/90 and is six points behind fourth Chelsea. Solskjaer desperately needs a cup success next week.

The defeat in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Sunday at Tranmere [third division] would be another blow to Solskjaer, especially on Wednesday when United lost the first leg against their rivals 3-1.

Arsenal has a heart

Arsenal is still 10 points ahead of the top four, still 10th, and has won only one out of five league games under Mikel Arteta. Nevertheless, there was a lot to see for the Spaniard in a 2-2 draw at Chelsea.

The Gunners’ obvious defensive deficiencies should have cost them the game in the first half hour when Tammy Abraham crashed onto Shkodran Mustafi’s short back pass and David Luiz threw him into the box.

Luiz was sent off after his return to Stamford Bridge and seconds later Arsenal was one goal less than Jorginho’s penalty.

For a club that has been convicted of lack of struggle, character, and character in the past decade, they showed impressive resilience.

The ten men came back twice to keep up with Gabriel Martinelli’s 18-year pace and balance after covering almost the entire length of the field after a corner in Chelsea, particularly to end hopes for a better future for Arsenal. – AFP