Three things we learned from the Premier League Sports

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah takes off his shirt and celebrates the second goal against Manchester United on January 19, 2020 at Anfield in Liverpool. – Reuters pic

Liverpool's Premier League march won 2-0 over rival Manchester United.

The battle for the first four places came to a standstill after defeating Chelsea, United and Leicester, while Tottenham and Arsenal had to be content with a draw.

AFP Sport deals with three things that we learned from the English top this weekend:

Liverpool let go

Only when Mohamed Salah scored three more points in Liverpool’s relentless title fight against Manchester United did the Kop get the refrain: “We will win the league.”

After 30 years of waiting for the title to be interrupted by slumps from promising positions, the fear that the title could go away is almost gone at Anfield as Liverpool continues to clear the field.

With a handball against the second-placed Manchester City, the lead is now 16 points.

For a team that has collected 91 points from the last 93 possible in the Premier League and won a Champions League during that time, this is an advantage that will almost certainly not be abandoned.

Lampard eye enhancements

Frank Lampard’s patience waned after a 0-1 defeat in Newcastle.

This season they saw Lampard’s team dominate the ball in St. James’ Park to miss the few real chances they hoped for before Isaac Hayden’s header won for Newcastle in added time.

After several home defeats, Lampard had already complained about how poor Chelsea’s creative game against defensive opponents was.

But now he made it clear that his young team with promising striker Tammy Abraham needed reinforcements to stay in the top four.

“If we look for people who come to the area to win games while you take control, goals will be scored,” said Lampard.

“We can no longer work in training at the end. You have to have that killer instinct in front of the goal.”

Inspires the gate drought

Tottenham’s goals have dried up alarmingly when they consider missing the Champions League for the first time in five seasons.

Jose Mourinho’s men have failed in their last three league games against Southampton, Liverpool and Watford, despite scoring a total of 41 goals.

They still play imaginative football, but struggle to limit their chances in the absence of injured Harry Kane, and are eight points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

Tottenham missed a number of opportunities in Saturday’s 0-0 draw against Watford, but Mourinho was broadly positive and praised his team’s football, but admitted that they had little attack power.

“It’s not easy,” he said. “Again, it’s the kind of game where you have a goal scorer, you have a guy who smells like goals, you probably win it. The missing link is there.”

Mourinho admitted that if the right player became available in the January transfer window, he would be interested in improving his attack options. – AFP