Three things you should know about Floyd Mayweather betting against Manny Pacquiao 2

World Boxing News 02.03.2020

📸 Naoki Fukuda

Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao are once again in a violent battle that seems to be every year, at least one of them remains active.

After Pacquiao is back at the top of the world and is again a world champion, most expect Mayweather 2020 to trigger another massive collision.

A date for May 2 is pending as Canelo is considering a trip to Japan. Mayweather vs Pacquiao 2 could possibly take place five years after the first meeting.

Already in 2014, shortly before the two met for the first time in the biggest pay-per-view fight of all time, they gave a quota of 8/11 so that the fight can take place. This contradicted the likelihood that it would go no further.

Fortunately for the fighters, it crossed the line. Mayweather was rightly made a 2/7 favorite by William Hill.

Pacquiao was 11/4 and was defeated with a whimper, largely due to the fact that he went into battle and had an injured shoulder.

The fans felt unsettled, which led to the couple having to take another hit.

Possibly age-related and Pacquiao still dangerous, Mayweather would only be 4/9 to win a rematch. The Filipino Senator is squeezed in 7/4.

Floyd would be 42 years old if the first bell rang on any return and hasn’t had a boxing match since 2015.

Defeating Conor McGregor in 2017 was an easy task for the “money” man, who admitted that soon afterwards he had hardly trained for triumph.

Pacquiao returned in some style last year. Defeat Adrien Broner in January before Keith Thurman was dethroned in July.

With the victories, Pacquiao was then voted WBN fighter of the year. He will receive his trophy in the coming weeks.

MAYWEATHER vs. PACQUIAO 2

(Main betting points)

Mayweather 8/11 first chance to fight

Pacquiao pressed in from 11/4 to 7/4

Mayweather is now 42 and it may ring rusty

Are these points enough to favor Pacquiao for a revenge victory? Make up your own mind and stumble with the help of our guide.

Don’t forget to play responsibly.