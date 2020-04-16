Three Times Grace Releases New Tunes Video For ‘Strange Days’

A few Times GRACE, the internationally acclaimed and multi-platinum qualified Canadian band, has introduced the official Get A Bow Productions-directed songs video clip for the song “Unusual Times”. The track is taken from A few Days GRACE‘s most up-to-date album, “Outsider”, which arrived out in 2018.

“We are excited to share the new music video for ‘Strange Days’, a music about sticking collectively, supporting every single other and keeping your head up and carrying on all through scary and unsure times,” the band claimed in a statement. “We hope these strange days are about soon and right until then remember to stay protected and seem out for 1 one more.”

Final 12 months, 3 Times GRACE extended its file for the most No. 1s in the 38-calendar year background of Billboard‘s Mainstream Rock Songs airplay chart, with “Appropriate Left Erroneous” its 15th No. 1 one on the tally. With this latest accomplishment, the band pushed further more forward of runners-up SHINEDOWN and VAN HALEN, each and every with 13.

“Appropriate Remaining Mistaken” is highlighted on “Outsider”, Three Times GRACE‘s sixth comprehensive-size album and fifth consecutive Major 40-charting LP on the Billboard Prime 200.

A few Days GRACE‘s other No. 1 singles involve “Misery Enjoys My Corporation”, “Chalk Outline”, “Entire world So Cold”, “In no way Too Late”, “Just Like You”, “Animal”, “Agony”, “House” and “Infra-Purple”.



https://www.youtube.com/observe?v=FMfboNTd_JA

