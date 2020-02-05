Three-week-old baby dies after feeding tube enters heart at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital

Justice was withdrawn from a three-week-old boy after a medical complication at Chelsea and Westminster hospitals.

Nahyan Jaffar was born with a hernia or tear in his diaphragm on May 8, 2019 at Queen Charlotte’s Hospital in West London.

He was transferred to Chelsea and Westminster hospitals for surgery and his hernia was successfully treated.

In the weeks that followed, doctors fought to save his life after belatedly discovering the effects of an “extremely rare” incident that resulted in his death on June 1.

The West London Interior Coroners Court heard on January 21 that Nahyan, whose family is from Chiswick, still needs high support to help him maintain his blood pressure and breathing after her hernia operation.

Mark Thomas, a neonatal intensive care consultant, said it was initially due to a collection of fluid on Nahyan’s lungs, which he was able to carefully remove by inserting a chest drain on May 18.

Nahyan was fed with an umbilical catheter. But on May 23, Dr. Thomas said he should rather be fed with an intravenous “longline” – a 30 cm tube inserted into the baby’s elbow and directed into the digestive system.

On May 30, Nahyan’s heart rate continued to drop despite the help of a ventilator to breathe.

On that day, an emergency x-ray discovered that the longline had inserted into the lining of Nahyan’s heart.

The court heard from Dr. Thomas that the x-rays, which could have discovered that the needle had entered Nahyan’s heart, were not taken because “there was nothing to indicate that something was wrong”.

He also suggested that it would not be safe to do regular precautionary x-rays on infants, as this could expose them to harmful radiation.

The time it took to restart Nahyan’s breathing caused a serious injury to his brain due to the lack of oxygen.

Dr. Thomas told the court, “Looking at the brain activity, it seemed to me that he had a serious brain injury and that he would not survive. And if he survived, he would have serious disabilities. My colleagues all agreed with this.

“We agreed that it would be in his best interest to withdraw the treatment. We decided this with his family. “

The court also heard from neonatologist consultant Gary Hartnoll, who was tasked by the health chiefs at Chelsea and Westminster hospitals to investigate the incident.

Describing how the longline entered the heart, Dr Hartnoll said: “This is not a normal situation … there are not many publications on this subject.

“Less than one in every 2,000 lines would happen. It’s a very rare complication.”

He added, “In 34 years, I had never seen a single movement.” And he agreed with Dr. Thomas, that taking regular x-rays to check the position of a longline could expose infants to “harmful” radiation.

Dr. Hartnoll made recommendations on how to check for problems with a longline: that the dressings around the longline incision in the body be checked to make sure they are in place and to check if the staff medical is confident to use ultrasound scanners.

Closing the hearing, Deputy Coroner Jean Harkin delivered a narrative verdict, according to which Nahyan died “of a rare complication of the necessary medical care”.

Nahyan’s mother attended the investigation. She declined to comment after the hearing.

A spokesperson for the Chelsea and Westminster NHS Foundation Trust said: “We offer our sincere condolences to the family for their sad loss. The coroner has not found any causal breaches by the Trust.

“All deaths within the organization are fully reviewed to identify areas of learning; the learning recommendations that we have identified in this case have been fully implemented.”

