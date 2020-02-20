[three Wisconsin gals billed with beating, robbing male in vehicle in Lincoln Park]

A few girls from the Milwaukee, Wisconsin, place are accused of beating and robbing a male who assumed he experienced entered a experience-share car or truck very last week in Lincoln Park.

Felicia Anderson, 31, and Anesha Robinson, 30, the two from Milwaukee, have been billed with felony counts of robbery and aggravated battery causing terrific bodily hurt, Chicago police reported. Jasmine Ross, a 30-yr-previous from Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, is facing the similar charges.





Officers allegedly noticed the trio beating the man in a car about three: 25 a.m. Feb. 15 in the 2000 block of North Sedgwick Avenue, police claimed. The gals then robbed the gentleman, dumped him out of the shifting car or truck and correctly eluded the officers, right until another police vehicle noticed it and pulled it over in the 1000 block of West North Avenue.

The ladies have been taken into custody though the person, 24, was taken to Illinois Masonic Health care Centre to be taken care of for accidents to his deal with, according to law enforcement.

Police sources explained the man entered the vehicle mainly because he thought it was a experience-share.

Ross was requested held on $40,000 bail, Robinson on $25,000 bail and Anderson on $10,000 bail, in accordance to Prepare dinner County sheriff’s office documents. All three are owing back again in courtroom Feb. 21.

