Three wrestlers tied for direct in Osaka

OSAKA – Hakuho and Kakuryu grabbed a share of initially put Friday at the Spring Grand Sumo Tournament following sole overnight chief Aoiyama experienced his second reduction.

The Mongolian-born yokozuna sit along with the rank-and-file grappler at 11-2 next an motion-packed Working day 13 at Edion Arena Osaka.

Hakuho overpowered fellow title contender Asanoyama in the day’s marquee bout, while Kakuryu compounded battling ozeki Takakeisho’s woes.

No. 13 maegashira Aoiyama, meanwhile, may perhaps have blown his ideal shot at an Emperor’s Cup following an underwhelming reduction to No. 9 Takonosho.

In the day’s last clash, Hakuho drove Asanoyama back again to the straw and resisted the sekiwake’s final-ditch endeavor to claim victory.

Regardless of staying denied a share of the direct, Asanoyama (10-3) can however receive the 12 wins he needs to satisfy one of the benchmarks for advertising to ozeki.

Kakuryu used rapid footwork to outmaneuver Takakeisho, who has looked far from his ideal in the course of the current match, which is remaining held with out spectators owing to the coronavirus crisis.

As the pair exchanged blows, Kakuryu secured a shallow belt grip and denied Takakeisho space to wind up for his favored thrusting attack prior to hoisting the ozeki in excess of the straw.

The loss leaves Takakeisho (6-7) dangerously shut to a losing file that would see him contest the up coming match as a demotion-threatened kadoban ozeki.

Aoiyama started out the working day just three wins absent from his maiden championship subsequent Hakuho’s upset decline to sekiwake Shodai the prior working day.

But the massive Bulgarian was barely in the contest in opposition to Takonosho, succumbing to a press-out straight from the soar.

Following the opening collision, Aoiyama 50 percent-heartedly tried to pull down Takanosho (10-3), but the smaller wrestler kept his stability and effortlessly drove his way to victory.

No. 3 Mitakeumi stayed one win off the pace at 10-3 by forcing out No. 7 Takarafuji (8-5).

A two-time Emperor’s Cup-winner, Mitakeumi is aiming to return to the 3 sanyaku ranks under yokozuna. He misplaced to Aoiyama on Working day 12.

A day right after amazing Hakuho, Shodai withstood a spirited challenge from No. 4 Abi to shift closer to a winning record at 7-6.

Desperate to avoid a essential eighth reduction in the 15-working day tournament, Abi opened with a flurry of thrusts that remaining Shodai teetering at the edge.

But just as he did versus Hakuho, Shodai managed to keep within the straw prior to rallying, at some point toppling Abi (5-8) with a frontal push-down.

Komusubi Endo also retained a winning file in his sights, enhancing to 7-6 by beating No. 6 Kagayaki.

Adhering to a stable collision, Endo acquired a belt hold that enabled him to force out Kagayaki (7-6) and proceed his latest head-to-head dominance against the maegashira.

Komusubi Hokutofuji continued his disappointing event, dropping to 3-10 with a pressure-out decline to No. 5 Ryuden (5-8).

Amongst the rank and file, No. 5 Onosho and No. 12 Ikioi secured winning data at 8-5 with victories, respectively, against No. 11 Terutsuyoshi and makuuchi-division debutant Kotonowaka (the two 7-6).