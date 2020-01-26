Three years later, Trump’s travel ban goes back to court – Boston Herald

By DENISE LAVOIE

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – After the US Supreme Court confirmed President Donald Trump’s ban on travelers from various predominantly Muslim countries in 2018, the ruling seemed to close legal challenges that claimed that the policy was rooted in anti-Muslim bias.

But a federal court of appeal has been set up to hear arguments from civil rights groups hoping to keep the challenges alive.

The 4th US Circuit Court of Appeals receives arguments on Tuesday in three lawsuits filed by US nationals and permanent residents whose relatives have been unable to enter the US because of the travel ban that was first imposed shortly after Trump in January 2017 took office.

The court is asked to decide whether a federal judge in Maryland made a mistake when he refused to reject constitutional claims in a lawsuit filed by the International Refugee Assistance Project despite a ruling by the US Supreme Court in 2018 in a Hawaii case in which the travel ban was found “A legitimate basis in national security issues.”

The Ministry of Justice argues that the Supreme Court ruling effectively puts an end to legal challenges. In a 5-4 ruling, a sharply divided Supreme Court concluded that the travel ban was within the considerable authority that US presidents have over immigration and their responsibility for keeping the nation safe. The court rejected claims that the policy was rooted in anti-Muslim bias, largely based on Trump’s own tweets and public statements, including his call during the presidential campaign for “a full and total closure of Muslims entering the United States.”

Trump has said the ban is intended to make the US safer for potentially hostile foreigners.

“The court rejected the argument that the proclamation could only be explained by prejudices against Muslims, and instead ruled that the proclamation was rationally based on legitimate concerns about national security and foreign policy objectives,” argue lawyers from the Ministry of Justice. Justice in a legal letter.

The Trump government is asking the 4th circuit to reject the lawsuits.

But the plaintiffs’ claimants say that the Supreme Court only rejected a provisional order to block the travel ban and did not decide on the merits of the constitutional claims. The claimants claim that the travel ban violates various constitutional rights, including the founding clause of the First Amendment that prohibits the government from choosing one religion over another.

“Time and time again, the Trump government has provided sufficient and destructive evidence of its discriminatory intention, so we are hopeful that every court – every honest observer – will see it as we do, that it is a Muslim ban aimed at the Muslim community and Islam, “said Gadeir Abbas, a senior attorney at the Council on American-Islamic Relations.

Federal courts – including the 4th circuit – had confirmed judgments of federal judges blocking the travel ban. But the Supreme Court came to a different conclusion.

The third iteration of the travel ban – now in force – applies to travelers from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria and Yemen. It also affects two non-Muslim countries, excluding travelers from North Korea and some Venezuelan government officials and their families.

The groups that sue the Trump government say that the 4th circuit is not being asked to decide on the merits of the legal challenges. They say that they only ask the court of appeal to discover – as the judge of the district court Theodore Chuang did – that their lawsuits can proceed to the discovery phase when they look for data on the origin of the ban in the Trump administration and how it has been enforced over the past three years.

By rejecting the government’s motion to reject the lawsuits, Chuang discovered that the plaintiffs’ provided detailed allegations as to why the (travel ban) is not rationally related to the declared national security interests and is based instead on the unlawful and unconstitutional goal of penalizing Muslims. “

Jonathan Turley, a professor at George Washington University Law School, said that although Muslim groups can legitimately claim that the Supreme Court did not simply reject their questions, the Supreme Court ruling significantly disrupted their arguments.

“It seems to me that intentional blindness to pretend that the opinion did not substantially undermine these matters,” he said. “It is very difficult to read the opinion of the Supreme Court and not see much support for the arguments of the administration.”

Justin Cox, lawyer at the International Refugee Assistance Project, said that Muslim lawyers will continue to try to prove that the ban is unconstitutional.

“I understand why they want us to leave,” he said. “But nothing requires that we leave and we keep fighting.”