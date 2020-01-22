“Throw a coin to your witcher” is finally on Spotify, thank goodness

Because I don’t seem to have a life, on Christmas Day I squeezed a few hundred words about how I couldn’t stop singing Toss A Coin To Your Witcher. It’s been a couple of nice weeks since I thought the delicious piece was boring, and Netflix released it on Spotify. It turns out that I am not bored at all.

Although Netflix is ​​The Witcher’s surprise breakout hit, he didn’t officially release the song right away. The streaming giant is said not to have expected the song to be that big, but it did. During The Witcher’s first few weeks on Netflix, Toss A Coin was only available on SoundCloud. Now only a 30 second preview is available for the streaming service. Classic.

One of the composers behind the song, Sonya Belousova, explained on Instagram that she and her team had a soundtrack ready, but they had to hold back because Netflix was still finding shit. That was at the end of December.

This morning Belousova announced the sacred news on behalf of her team and co-composer Giona Ostinelli,

“Giona and I are thrilled to announce that The Witcher Original Soundtrack is finally coming out!” She shared on Instagram.

The digital release of the album is scheduled for January 24th. A release on vinyl and CD follows “shortly after”.

The album will contain original songs, folk tunes, dances and scores that Belousova and Ostinelli wrote and produced for the series.

“But wait, that’s not all. There is more! Toss A Coin To Your Witcher is available now if you pre-order the album. I hope you enjoy it as much as we did !!”

Et, voila.

If a humble bard

Wrote a catchy song

You tweeted and asked us

What does it take so long?

The Witcher Soundtrack Vol. 1 debuts everywhere on January 24th.

“Toss A Coin” is now available: https://t.co/Id6mEUhRf0 pic.twitter.com/PNMxBeFlkS

– The Witcher (@witchernetflix) January 22, 2020

In other Witcher news, Netflix has just announced an anime film from the studio behind Legend of Korra and the Witcher team Lauren S. Hissrich and Beau DeMayo,

It’s called The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf and brings us back to a new threat to the continent. That’s all we’re going to learn about it right now, but damn it, I’m excited.

“It’s been a big day here in the # TheWitcher world – and I’ve kept it secret for a day for over a year,” tweeted Hissrich.

It’s been a big day here in the # TheWitcher world – and I’ve kept it secret for a day for over a year! https://t.co/9Rp1ftDO0p

– Lauren S. Hissrich (@LHissrich) January 22, 2020

There is no news yet on a release date, but if you keep your fingers crossed, it will be released between the seasons. I hope so damn it because I’m pretty sure Season 2 of The Witcher won’t be released until 2021. Welp. On the bright side, Henry Cavill is back on Instagram after the holidays and releases numerous training updates as he prepares for season two. Jaskier (Joey Batey), the only one, has also published some good behind-the-scenes content on Witcher on his IG, if you’re interested.

Binge / re-binge The Witcher now on Netflix.

Image:

Throw a coin to your witcher

