[THROWBACK: When Blagojevich Appeared on Celebrity Apprentice and Trump Confronted Him About Harry Potter Investigation]

There experienced been rumblings for a whilst now about President Donald Trump commuting Rod Blagojevich’s sentence — something several Illinois Republicans have been advising from two years ago — but it’s lastly transpired.

And in a natural way, it is brought renewed awareness to how Trump and Blagojevich know every single other — going back again to the days of The Celeb Apprentice.

The episode Blagojevich acquired fired on was targeted on the Wizarding Environment of Harry Potter at Universal Studios, and his time on the present ended with Donald Trump grilling him over his absence of exploration on Harry Potter details.

Sure, actually.

Considering about the time Donald Trump scolded Rod Blagojevich on the Celeb Apprentice more than inaccurate Harry Potter information and insufficient Harry Potter exploration pic.twitter.com/rx7PH7qP4I — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) August 8, 2019

As Trump confronted BLagojevich over what his team did improper, he explained, “Your Harry Potter details were not precise. Who did the research?”

Blagojevich attempted to make excuses but finally Trump explained the onus was on him for the reason that he “went to Orlando to study about Harry Potter.”

“So would not you ahve been the one particular to know the product and find out the product?” Trump requested.

Blagojevich once more tried using to defend himself and tried out to listing the Hogwarts residences (“Slythering” [sic], “Hufflepuff,” “Ravencloth” [sic]). But Trump continued to chastise him, concluding with those people two notorious phrases: “You’re fired.”

And now, 10 a long time afterwards, boy have issues altered. (Also, you may see the look of CNN’s Erin Burnett — then of CNBC — on the demonstrate as a visitor juge.)