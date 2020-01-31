Thugs launched a `` scary and brutal '' machete attack after chasing men into Enfield Town station

Two thugs were jailed after launching a vicious machete attack on a man whom they chased through Enfield Town station.

Ricardo Dulhumsingh and Kamran Ahmed, both 20, approached the victim and his friend in the early hours of August 4.

The men then started a discussion with the victim, which quickly turned into serious violence.

The two suspects pulled out large machetes from the waistband of their tracksuit bottoms and chased the victim into the ticket hall.

Read more

Related Articles

Once there, they threw their sheathed weapons at the victim, causing a number of cuts and extremely serious injuries.

DI Nia Mellor of the UK transport police said: “It was a frightening and brutal attack, and frankly, it is remarkable that the victim was not killed.

Ricardo Dulhumsingh and Kamran Ahmed were both imprisoned

“The manner in which Dulhumsingh and Ahmed so arrogantly walked away from the scene demonstrates how little remorse they had for their victim, who was bleeding badly.

“Fortunately, the pair is now behind bars and I know it will be good news for the victim who continues to relive the terrifying memories of this attack.

Read more

Related Articles

Read more

Related Articles

“I would like to praise the officers who helped bring these accused to justice.

“Thanks to the overwhelming evidence they gathered, the two defendants had no choice but to plead guilty.”

Evidence from video surveillance captured the suspects who casually walked away, brandishing their weapons.

The two men were found in a nearby Tesco where they were arrested.

In court, they acknowledged being charged with intentionally causing grievous bodily harm and possessing a knife.

Dulhumsingh of Beresford Gardens, Enfield, was sentenced to seven years and six months in prison. Ahmed of Aberdare Road, Enfield, was sentenced to eight years in prison.

.