Thugs stabbed a teenager 17 times after a confrontation outside the Southwark fast food restaurant

Two violent thugs were imprisoned for the murder of a teenager who was stabbed to death following a confrontation outside a fast food restaurant.

Paulinho Paulo, 20, and Dullah Abdullah, 21, were both sentenced to life following the death of 18-year-old Amara Touré in Southwark on June 30.

A third man, Sultan Chaudhry, 20, pleaded guilty to manslaughter during the trial and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

At approximately 4:51 a.m., police were called to report a fight at Sutherland Walk.

Paulo, Adbullah, Chaudhry and others in their group went to a fast food restaurant on Walworth Road at the same time as Amara and her friends.

Amara Touré was pronounced dead in hospital shortly after the attack

A confrontation then erupted outside between the two groups before a number of those involved separated in different directions.

Amara was chased on foot by Paulo and Adbullah on Sutherland Walk where he was stabbed 17 times.

According to the police, the whole incident ended within four minutes of the start of the confrontation.

18-year-old reported a passing car and was taken to hospital

He received treatment but died at 7:23 a.m. and a post-mortem examination revealed a cause of death in the form of stab wounds and blood loss.

Detective Inspector John Massey said, “Paulo, Adbullah and Chaudhry have a history of violence and crime, and they will now pay the price for their actions.

“A family now finds itself without children and will have to live the rest of its life with this loss.

“I would like to pay special tribute to the courage and dignity that Amara’s mother demonstrated throughout this incredibly traumatic period and I hope that today’s verdict will give a sense of justice and some degree of closure.

“The investigation team and I are extremely grateful for the cooperation and assistance of the local community as well as the officers who responded to the incident and their management of the immediate response.”

Detectives investigating the murder examined hours of video surveillance, analyzed cell phone data, and spoke to a number of witnesses.

Paulinho Paulo, 20, of Walton Road, E12, Dullah Abdullah, 21, of Eton Road, Ilford, were both convicted by a jury on December 19 at the Old Bailey, after a three-week trial.

In the same court, on January 16, Paulo was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum sentence of 23 years.

Sultan Chaudhry, 20, of High Street South, E6, pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

