Thugs threaten to stab reveller travelling property on London Underground right after night out

Police have unveiled an picture of a guy they want to speak to following a reveller was violently attacked on the London Underground as he manufactured his way household soon after a night out with friends.

The male victim was grabbed by the throat and assaulted soon soon after a group of guys boarded the Jubilee line Tube in the Swiss Cottage region in January this yr.

While on the company, the men robbed his bag and took his sun shades, Oyster card, bank card and driving license.

As the teach received to Wembley Park, they ordered the target to get off the teach and threatened to stab him if he didn’t consider money out of the device.

They withdrew £150 and snatched his Michael Kors bag.

British Transport Police have now launched an investigation into the attack, which happened at all around 5.30am on January 18, and have produced a CCTV image of a person they want to talk to.

A spokesperson for the pressure reported: “Officers consider the man in the CCTV impression may possibly have info which could assistance their investigation.”

Any one who recognises the guy or who has any information and facts is asked to make contact with BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 2000006419. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

