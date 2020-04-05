Thumbs up for Wellbeing D-G’s innovative shot and concept | Malaysia

Wellbeing director-standard Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks all through a press convention in Putrajaya April 2, 2020. ― Photo by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, April 5 — A superimposed image of the KLCC landscape dotted with microscopic photographs of the Covid-19 virus posted by Health and fitness director-basic Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah on Twitter and Facebook before today has gained significantly praise from netizens and seems to have accomplished its ideal impact.

Noor Hisham also posed this loaded dilemma as a caption for the photograph: “If you can see the Covid-19 virus in its actual sort, and spreading like this, would you depart household?”

The caption ended with: “Make a intelligent final decision. Continue to be property. Break the Covid-19 chain”, and before long immediately after his putting up was shared by netizens on Facebook and retweeted 25,500 moments in just 3 hrs immediately after it was uploaded.

It also received a huge 18,000 likes and 4,300 ‘love’ emoji reactions on Facebook and 19,000 likes on Twitter.

On Twitter, @PutriLea3 wrote: I will not dare to go out even now Covid-19 is invisible, whilst @adisofri hoped for anyone to just remain at residence so that there would not be additional extensions to the movement control order.

“Fikirkanlah juga kepada mereka yang bekerja mencari rezeki secara harian. Jangan pentingkan diri. Ikut saranan (Consider of these dwelling on every day wages. Really don’t be selfish. Comply with directives),” he wrote.

@daksempoi500 in the meantime had this to say: “Terbaik DG. Kena lukis gambar juga baharu depa ini faham (Great function DG. Only when offered in visuals, would they have an understanding of)”.

Quite a few also prayed that Dr Noor Hisham and Wellness Ministry personnel would continue being safe and sound, healthful and protected from Covid-19.

@abgirwan wrote: “I pray that Datuk Dr Hisham & workforce are perfectly & harmless. We are indebted to you for your wonderful solutions and sacrifice. — Bernama