Thunberg beats Davos elites against the climate while Trump enters the stage – Boston Herald

DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) – Young climate activists, including Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg, told that business and political elites met on Tuesday at the World Economic Forum that they are not doing enough to tackle the climate emergency and warned that time on wax.

In a panel in the Swiss ski resort of Davos, climate activists expressed the hope that their generation could work with those in power to bring about the change needed to limit global warming, even as Thunberg – a vocal critic of the inactivity of the leaders – said not done enough.

“We need to listen to science and treat this crisis with the importance it deserves,” said the 17-year-old, just as US President Donald Trump arrived in Davos, where he later delivered a speech. Trump has taken the US out of the Paris agreement to limit climate change and has swapped barbs with Thunberg on social media.

“Without treating it as a real crisis, we cannot resolve it,” Thunberg said, adding that it was time to immediately stop burning fossil fuels, not decades.

The Swedish teenager became famous by organizing a regular strike at her school, which led to a worldwide movement that eventually earned her Time Magazine’s prize as the person of the year 2019. Last year she told leaders gathered in Davos to panic about climate change.

Thunberg spoke in the afternoon and rejected Trump’s announcement that the US would participate in the economic forum’s initiative to plant 1 trillion trees worldwide to help capture carbon dioxide from Earth’s atmosphere.

“Planting trees is good, of course, but it’s not nearly enough,” Thunberg said. “It cannot replace mitigation,” she added, referring to efforts to drastically reduce emissions in the short term.

Thunberg accused leaders of “cheating and messing around with numbers” talking about reducing emissions to “net zero” – that is, emitting no more carbon than is being absorbed by the planet or technical means – by 2050.

Although there is much criticism, both within and outside the United States, of Trump’s decision to remove the US from the Paris climate agreement in 2015, Thunberg said the rest of the world also missed the targets set in that agreement.

She rejected the idea that climate change is a partisan issue and insisted that “this is not about right or left.”

Thunberg responded to those who accused her of doom mongering and said that her message was simply based on scientific facts, not irrational fears.

“My generation won’t give up without a fight,” she said.

Her views were reflected by other climate activists, such as Natasha Wang Mwansa, an 18-year-old activist from Zambia campaigning for the rights of girls and women. She told an audience in Davos that “the older generation has a lot of experience, but we have ideas, we have energy and we have solutions.”

Salvador Gómez-Colón, who raised money and consciousness after Hurricane María destroyed his native Puerto Rico in 2017, said that young activists do more than just talk.

“We are not waiting five, 10, 20 years to take the action we want to see. We are not the future of the world, we are the present, we are acting now. We are no longer waiting.”

Autumn Peltier, the chief water commissioner for the Anishinabek nation of indigenous peoples in Canada, said that compliments are not what they are looking for at the World Economic Forum.

“I don’t want your prizes. If you’re going to reward me, give me the chance to find solutions and bring change.”

Thunberg quoted a report released by the UN science panel in 2018 that calculated the amount of extra carbon dioxide that the atmosphere can absorb before global average temperature rises exceed 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit). Leaders agreed to try to stay below that threshold when they signed the Paris climate agreement in 2015, but scientists warn that the chances are getting smaller.

Thunberg noted that two years ago, the remaining carbon budget to achieve that goal with confidence was only 420 gigatons of CO2, the equivalent of 10 years of global emissions. Even with a more optimistic calculation, keeping the global temperature rise below 1.5 ° C would require a huge reduction in emissions over the next two decades.

“These numbers are not the political or political views of anyone,” Thunberg said. “This is the current best available science.”

