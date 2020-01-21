Thunberg returns Trump’s climate jibe – Boston Herald

By PAN PYLAS and JAMEY KEATEN

DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) – Greta Thunberg is not easily intimidated.

The 17-year-old Swedish activist wasted little time on Tuesday against the description of US president Donald Trump of climate campaigners as “the eternal prophets of ruin” predicting the “apocalypse.”

Although Trump did not mention her directly in his speech at the World Economic Forum in the Swiss Alpine resort of Davos, it was clear that he had his mind set on Thunberg, who became known a year ago through a regular strike at her school and led to a worldwide environmental movement. She then defeated the American president and received the Time Magazine prize as the 2019 of the year.

“The facts are clear, but they are still too uncomfortable to deal with,” she told business and political leaders in Davos just after Trump’s speech, even without directly mentioning the president. “You just leave it because you think it’s too depressing and people will give up, but people won’t give up. You’re the ones giving up.”

Thunberg wiped out Trump’s announcement that the US would join the initiative of the economic forum to plant 1 trillion trees around the world to help capture carbon dioxide from Earth’s atmosphere.

“Planting trees is good, of course, but it’s not nearly enough,” Thunberg said. “It cannot replace mitigation,” she added, referring to efforts to drastically reduce emissions in the short term.

Thunberg accused leaders of “cheating and messing around with numbers” talking about reducing emissions to “net zero” – that is, emitting no more carbon than is being absorbed by the planet or technical means – by 2050.

She and Trump have been sparring for months, but Thunberg did not want to mislead the American leader by omitting his speech, which was largely focused on trade and economics rather than the climate issues that the WEF raised during its meeting. concentrated. this year.

Last month, Trump told Thunberg in a tweet to “chill out” and “work on her anger control problem.” It led to a dry and humorous response from Thunberg, who then changed her Twitter caption to read: “A teenager working on her anger management problem. Currently chilling and watching a good old-fashioned movie with a friend. “

Thunberg is not the only young activist who emphasizes the climate emergency, and was accompanied on a keynote panel by three others, all of whom said politicians and executives are not doing enough.

A survey of CEOs published this week by financial company PwC has shown that executives consider climate issues to be the 11th most serious risk to the growth of their business.

Natasha Wang Mwansa, an 18-year-old from Zambia campaigning for the rights of girls and women, said: “The older generation has a lot of experience, but we have ideas, we have energy and we have solutions.”

And Salvador Gómez-Colón, who raised money and consciousness after Hurricane María destroyed his native Puerto Rico in 2017, said that young activists do more than just talk.

“We are not waiting five, 10, 20 years to take the action we want to see. We are not the future of the world, we are the present, we are acting now. We are no longer waiting.”

Thunberg quoted a report released by the UN science panel in 2018 that calculated the amount of extra carbon dioxide that the atmosphere can absorb before global average temperature rises exceed 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit). Leaders agreed to try to stay below that threshold when they signed the Paris climate agreement in 2015, but scientists warn that the chances are getting smaller.

Thunberg noted that two years ago, the remaining carbon budget to achieve that goal with confidence was only 420 gigatons of CO2, the equivalent of 10 years of global emissions. Even with a more optimistic calculation, keeping the global temperature rise below 1.5 ° C would require a huge reduction in emissions over the next two decades.

Although there is much criticism, both within and outside the United States, of Trump’s decision to remove the US from the Paris climate agreement in 2015, Thunberg said the rest of the world also missed the targets set in that agreement.

“My generation will not give up without a fight,” Thunberg said.

