Thunder announces five opening acts for their UK arena tour

Thunder has unveiled the five opening acts that will accompany them later this year on their UK arena tour.

Earlier it was confirmed that the British outfit would be accompanied by special guests Ugly Kid Joe on all dates, and today it was announced that five more artists – one for each show – will join Thunder in November across the country.

Those Damn Crows open the Cardiff show, Piston plays in Birmingham, the Kris Barras Band comes on stage in London, Mason Hill starts the procedure in Glasgow, while Massive Wagons starts the party in Leeds.

Thunder frontman Danny Bowes says: “When we started, we managed to get some great support, and we got a lot out of the opportunities.

“We never forgot, so when we announced the shows last November, we announced that we wanted a different opening band for each show.

“I’ll be honest, we had no idea that so many really good ones would be put forward, so it was pretty hard to choose.

“We are very fascinated by our choices and we are confident that they will all get the most out of the slot machine, impress the Thunder Massive and give both us and Ugly Kid Joe a chance for our money. A lot for you! “

The arena tour is the first time that Thunder has been playing a series of electric headline shows in the country since 2017, with a new studio album promised in time for the tour.

Below you will find more information.

Thunder 2020 UK arena tour

Nov. 19: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena – with those damn crows

Nov. 20: Birmingham Resorts World Arena – with piston

Nov 21: London SSE Arena Wembley – with The Kris Barras Band

Nov 27: Glasgow SEC Armadillo – with Mason Hill

Nov 28: Leeds First Direct Arena – with huge cars

Thunder: The Greatest Hits

Thunder celebrates their 30th anniversary with the compilation The Greatest Hits. It includes covers from Gimme Shelter by the Rolling Stones and Your Time Is Come Come from Led Zeppelin.