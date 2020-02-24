Thunder signs Bogosian after Sabers contract ends

Defenseman Zach Bogocian has landed at the height of the Tampa Bay Lighting playoff race since the termination of the contract by Buffalo Savers.

Lightning on Sunday announced that it has signed Bogosian with a $ 1.3 million contract for one year.

A 12-year veteran will return to the NHL after spending the past week violently. Saber stopped before putting Bogosian on an unconditional exemption on Friday, refusing to report to a minor last weekend.

Later, the contract was terminated and he became a free agent beyond the remaining $ 6 million left in the last year of the contract. Bogosian had to contract with the team to qualify for the playoffs until Monday afternoon.

At 29, he joined the Atlantic Division’s second-place Lightning team at 85 points, five points behind Boston, leading NHL. After a 7-3 defeat in Arizona on Saturday, Tampa Bay fell for the first time since mid-November in regulation for the second consecutive time.

Lightning is currently defeating two defensemen, and Ryan McDona and Janlutta are listed weekly for lower body injuries.

At 6 feet 3 pounds and 226 pounds, Bogosian has slowed most of his career with injuries, not more than 65 games played in his third NHL season from 2010 to 2011.

He missed his first 22 games in Buffalo after undergoing his second hip surgery in three years. Subsequently, Bogocian played for ten consecutive games, and then requested a trade shortly after he knew he was going to be a healthy scratch.

He is limited to 1 goal and 4 assists in 19 games this season. Overall, he has 53 goals and 141 supports 636 career games.

New York native Bogosian was named the third Atlanta Thrashers in the 2008 draft, following the franchise when he moved to Winnipeg in 2011.

Bogotian’s hiring will take place one week after Lightning acquired Forward Break Coleman in a deal with New Jersey Devils.

. [TagsToTranslate] Hockey