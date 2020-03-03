Thunderstorm Artis Gets 4 Chair Transform On ‘The Voice’ – Discover Out Who He Picked!

Thunderstorm Artis experienced fairly a few options for his coach on The Voice!

The 23-yr-aged from Hawaii experienced a four chair flip with his general performance of The Beatles‘ basic “Bluebird”.

Thunderstorm arrives from a massive spouse and children, he has 11 siblings, and every 1 has a quite exclusive identify.

Though he got Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, Blake Shelton and John Legend to transform their chairs, he selected to be a part of Staff Legend!

“Wow wow wow tremendous stoked to share with you fellas this second with you guys tremendous stoked to be on team @johnlegend @NBCTheVoice,” Thunderstorm wrote on Twitter in celebration.

He also additional a small thank you take note to Nick.

“And thank you so a lot @nickjonas for the the astounding items you experienced to say it genuinely intended a large amount,” he mentioned.