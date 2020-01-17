Thursday golf overview: Ernie Els starts slowly, Danielle Kang leads

% MINIFYHTML8ac1937bf980d41fd4872e328157be6b11%

Ernie Els turned 50 in October

Bernhard Langer and Miguel Angel Jiménez share early leadership in the Mitsubishi Electric Championship, while Ernie Els struggled in his PGA Tour Champions debut.

Langer mixed nine birdies with a bogey on the Hualalai golf course en route to the opening of round 64, while Jimenez matched the German total with a start to the season without a bogey.

“Very good play, very solid,” said Jiménez. “I miss a few shots, but I’m not used to taking distance. I made good ups and downs and then birdie opportunities.”

Jimenez made birdie on four of his last six holes in Hawaii

Woody Austin is in third place for Kenny Perry and Joe Durrant, while Fred Couples and defending champion Charles Schwab Scott McCarron are in the group with five fewer.

Tom Watson and John Daly were among the players who scored three out of 69, while Els is in 37th place in the 37-man field after making four birdies, two bogeys and a double bogey in his opening 72.

Kang runs ahead in Florida

Kang is three times winner on the LPGA Tour

Danielle Kang had her LPGA Tour season with a quick start with an opening round 63 at the Diamond Resorts Champions Tournament in Florida.

Kang loaded nine birdies and a bogey at Four Seasons Golf and Sports Club to open a two-stroke lead over Gaby Lopez, Angela Stanford and Inbee Park.

Park, recently named the player of the decade on the LPGA Tour, had a ghost-free start to the week, while Celine Boutier leads the European interest and is in the group in five less including Lexi Thompson.

The Bronte Law of England is six of the pace after a first round 69, while Georgia Hall boasted two of its last three holes to sign for less than 70.

Ramírez leads amateur event

Ivan Camilo Ramírez went through windy conditions to get a two-stroke lead in the first round of the Latin American amateur championship in Mexico.

The Colombian registered a 68 of less than three to stay ahead of the Chilean duo Lukas Roessler and Gabriel Morgan Birke, on a day when only three of the 108 men reached the level.

Ramirez recovered from bogeying two of his three opening holes to pick up a shot in the fifth and then published four birdies in a five-hole stretch around the curve on his way to determine the goal.

The winner of this week’s event deserves a place in The Masters and The Open, as long as he remains an amateur and enters the final qualification phase for the US Open.