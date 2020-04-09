After the arrival of Palm Sunday and the beginning of Holy Week, Christians around the world are preparing for Easter.

Before Good Friday, there is another important date in the Christian calendar: sad Thursday.

Although Labor Day may not guarantee a holiday, it is still an important event for those who observe Christian teachings in Western and Orthodox churches.

Here’s everything you need to know about Maundy Thursday:

When is it

Money falls on Thursday, the fifth day of Holy Week, which begins this year on Palm Sunday. This year, Thursday, April 9, Moni will be held on Thursday.

1/20 Philippines

Willy Salvador, 59, hangs himself from a cross while reciting the crucifixion of Jesus Christ for the Good Friday celebrations before Easter in the village of San Juan, Pompanga.

Getty Image

2/20 Philippines

Veterans after flogging their bloody backs with bamboo as part of their punishment during a ceremony marking the re-crucifixion of Jesus Christ for the Good Friday celebrations before Easter in the village of San Juan.

Getty Image

3/20 Philippines

Students flog Bamboo with bamboo as part of their punishment for reaffirming the resurrection of Jesus Christ for the Good Friday celebrations before Easter in the village of San Juan.

Getty Image

4/20 Hungary

Dancers of the Matthew Folklore Art Association react in traditional costumes as boys are thrown into the Mesozoic, about 130 km east of Budapest.

Getty Image

5/20 Philippines

A resident is taking the statue of Jesus Christ to the church to prepare for the Good Friday celebrations during Holy Week in Gassan, Marindok.

Reuters

6/20 Philippines

Ruben Enaje, who portrays Jesus Christ 30 times, shouts while a resident who works as a Roman soldier pulls a nail into the palm of his hand.

Reuters

7/20 Philippines

Ruben Enaje’s repentance, which depicts Jesus Christ for 30 times, is carried by rescuers after being nailed to a wooden cross during a Good Friday recitation in Cutud, Philippines.

Reuters

8/20 Mexico

A man with a rabbit looks at men dressed in ancient Roman robes at a celebration of Holy Week in Taksco as he marches.

Reuters

9/20 South Africa

The nuns carry a cross during a silent march and commemoration of Good Friday in Durban.

Reuters

10/20 Mexico

Punished Punishments Before the march begins, part of the Holy Week celebrations are held in Takso.

Reuters

11/20 Philippines

Reuters

12/20 Philippines

Local inmates, known as “Moriones,” wear masks and centrifugal clothing while attending a large Friday gathering as part of the Holy Week celebrations in Gassan, Marindok.

Reuters

13/20 Philippines

Reuters

14/20 El Salvador

Members of the Al-Masih Nazarno Brotherhood attend the Los Christos ceremony as part of the Holy Week celebrations in the city of Izalko.

Reuters

15/20 Paraguay

Actors will be re-enacting a preliminary approval over the course of a week to prepare for a good Friday celebration in Luke.

Reuters

16/20 Paraguay

Actors will be re-enacting a preliminary approval over the course of a week to prepare for a good Friday celebration in Luke.

Reuters

17/20 Pro

Domestic and foreign prisoners are taking part in the performance of Jesus Christ the Superstar to celebrate Holy Week at the Sarita Clonia Prison in Calao.

Reuters

18/20 Philippines

Prisoners wearing masks are taking selfies at a place known as Murion at the start of the Holy Week celebrations in Megpog, Marindok.

Reuters

19/20 Hungary

Hungary

Reuters

20/20 Philippines

Resident of the Roman soldier, the man gathers his nails at the foot of an insulting Ruben Enaja in Pambanga, Philippines.

Reuters

The day is also known as Holy Thursday, Covenant Thursday, Holy Thursday and Holy Thursday.

After that, Good Friday (April 10), Holy Saturday (April 11) and Easter Day (April 12), otherwise known as Easter Sunday.

Easter Monday will be celebrated on April 13, which Christians believe commemorates the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

What is Maundy Thursday?

Prior to his crucifixion, Christians celebrate the day Jesus Christ shared the Last Supper with his 12 apostles on Thursday.

It is believed that Jesus washed the disciples’ feet before eating to show the importance of serving others.

The word “Maundy” is derived from the Latin word “mandatum” meaning “command”.

According to the Bible, Jesus told his followers, “The new commandment I give you is to love one another. As I have loved you, so you must love one another.” John 13:34

Some believe that the Last Supper was a pure Easter meal because of the infinite amount of wine and bread.

However, it is not explicitly stated that this meal was a traditional apostle of the Jewish Jews of Cedar.

During the Last Supper, Jesus is said to have fed the bread of His followers, which represented His body, and wine, which represented His blood.

This ceremonial ceremony, known as the commune, sand, or urchin, is recognized in the service of Christians and includes the distribution of bread and wine to participants in the Catholic masses and other Christian churches.

It is believed that after dinner, Jesus and his companions went to the garden next to Gatsman to pray. The Christian Bible says that on that night Jesus was betrayed by one of his disciples, Judas, with a kiss on the cheek, and was later arrested and taken to trial.

How is it remembered?

Until 1689, it was customary for the king to wash the feet of worshipers at Westminster Abbey, as well as to deliver food and clothing.

This practice is still a tradition in Christian churches of the catholic and Armenian churches and is usually performed by priests.

Believers will mark the Maundy on Thursdays by attending Anglican churches across the UK, although this year will not be possible among the pandemonium of coronavirus, which is seen as a place of worship.

The queen traditionally attends a royal service at one of the cathedrals and churches of the Kingdom of England.

What is “a lot of money”?

During the Royal Maundy service, the king is customary to present two small leather wallets containing special coins to elderly participants.

A red wallet contains a standard coin, while a white coin contains Maundy silver coins, the same number of coins as the years of the reign.

The first monetary ceremony was held during the reign of Charles II, when in 1662 the king gave the people coins without hammers.

Coins are traditionally made of sterile silver and are designed specifically for service. They are legal tender and very collectible.

