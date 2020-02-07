Thursday night storm tears roofs, falls trees in Temple Terrace

TEMPELTERRASSE, FLA (WFLA) – Residents of a prefabricated house community in Temple Terrace were brought to life by the violent storm at night.

Winds blew through Lamplighter on the river, tore roofs from houses, and felled trees when Hillsborough County was under a tornado warning.

Jeima Troche told 8 On Your Side that the winds were “going crazy” and the houses were shaking. She believes there have been some “rotations” in the area, but the tornado activity has not been confirmed by the National Weather Service.

Troche took care of her baby before the storm. It was so strong that it overturned a tree outside the window in which he slept.

“I had just laid him down to lie down when the window opened. I had to run in there and my husband went in there and got him, ”she said. “Scary. I have a panic attack. I fell on the floor and everything and I couldn’t breathe. My daughter had an anxiety attack and the ambulance had to (come) and help her and so on.”

Johan Gonzalez was watching the storm reporting when the tornado warning was issued.

He said it happened around 11 p.m. He and his wife saw lights flicker and heard noises.

“We got a call from our neighbor. She said, “Oh, your roof is gone.” We noticed leaks in the house. So, best of all, when it cools down a bit, we just ran into the neighbour’s house with the kids, ”he said.

Even though they are shaken and cleaned up, the residents of the community are safe.

Gonzalez is grateful for the neighbor who has given shelter to his family.

“As far as our well-being is concerned, we are fine. Our house has some leaks and the roof is pretty much gone, but the most important thing is that we are all fine,” he said.

“We are fine. We are fine now,” said Troche. “We’re just trying to work and see what we’re going to do with the whole situation to cut down the trees and get them out of the shed and stuff.”

LATEST WFLA + HEADLINES: