Thursday vote on Ascension channel contract expected to be delayed

ASCENSION PARISH – The vote on a $ 210 million contract to consolidate Ascension Parish’s sewage system is likely to be delayed.

The vote was held on January 23 last month in the outgoing local council. It was also agreed that an open day would take place before the vote. Such an event is not planned.

“It was not enough time to try to have an open day, to enforce this, to conduct the necessary negotiations, to carry out the necessary review and to have a contract that can be submitted to the full council on the 23rd,” said Councilor Corey Orgeron.

Orgeron was sworn in as District 4 City Council earlier this month, and a few days ago he became Chairman of the Supply Committee. One of his first steps since taking office is to ask the Council to postpone Thursday’s vote by another 60 days. He says the new council has not had time to examine the proposal properly.

“It was Christmas,” said Orgeron. “We had a lame duck advice. We had new years.”

This would not be the first delay. A series of injunctions brought the problem to court last month. Before that, concerns of the then pastor Clint Cointment led to more and more going around the negotiating table.

Orgeron says residents will get what they originally asked for if they postpone the vote two months.

“These meetings we had in November and December we heard the public say: take a break, take a break, check this contract, give us the opportunity to look at it and give us the opportunity to review the process, “said Orgeron.

A late Thursday would put the vote on the March 19 Council agenda. Orgeron admits that the council will have to vote on the matter in one way or another, but adds that in the long run it will be helpful to give the congregation more time for a deal.

“If you don’t have a negotiation deadline, you can talk forever,” said Orgeron. “This opportunity gives everyone the opportunity to say that we have the best offer on March 19 and will present it to the Council. We will look at it, we will vote on all 11 of them.” When it goes up or down, it is the voice of the people. “

,