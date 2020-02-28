thursday’s-high-school-tournament-scoreboard-and-highlights

BOYS BASKETBALL

DIVISION 1 NORTH

QUARTERFINALS – Friday

Cambridge at Everett, 7

Central Catholic at Lowell, 7

Lawrence at Lynn English, 7

Boston Latin at Waltham, 7: 30

DIVISION 2 NORTH

QUARTERFINALS – Friday

Gloucester at Latin Academy, 5

Billerica at Belmont, 7

Malden Catholic at Beverly, 7

Winchester at Burlington, 7

DIVISION 3 NORTH

QUARTERFINAL – Thursday

Amesbury 62, North Reading 45

QUARTERFINALS – Saturday

Weston at Newburyport, 2

Arlington Catholic at St. Mary’s, 4

QUARTERFINAL – Sunday

Hamilton-Wenham at Watertown, 3

DIVISION 4 NORTH

QUARTERFINAL – Thursday

Austin Prep 81, Mystic Valley 38

QUARTERFINAL – Friday

Georgetown at Manchester-Essex, 7

QUARTERFINAL – Saturday

Cristo Rey at KIPP, 5

QUARTERFINAL – Sunday

Maimonides at Snowden, 2 (MP)

DIVISION 1 SOUTH

QUARTERFINALS – Friday

Catholic Memorial at BC High, 6

Attleboro at Mansfield, 6: 30

Newton North at Needham, 6: 30

Taunton at Brockton, 6: 30

DIVISION 2 SOUTH

FIRST ROUND – Thursday

Dennis-Yarmouth 79, Milton 71

Hingham 76, Foxboro 62 (ot)

North Quincy 41, Dighton-Rehoboth 37

Randoph 66, Bishop Feehan 51

Scituate 80, Stoughton 67

Tech Boston 59, New Mission 58

Westwood 78, Oliver Ames 64

Whitman-Hanson 85, Somerset Berkley 54

DIVISION 3 SOUTH

QUARTERFINAL – Friday

Monomoy at Burke, 6: 30

QUARTERFINAL – Saturday

Dedham at Wareham, 4

Fairhaven at Norton, 4

Martha’s Vineyard at Rockland, 4

DIVISION 4 SOUTH

FIRST ROUND – Wednesday

Abington 60, Blue Hills 27

Cape Cod Academy 82, West Bridgewater 61

Cohasset 72, Sturgis West 43

Mashpee 62, Westport 58

Old Colony 72, Atlantis Charter 71

Southeastern 65, Upper Cape 60 (ot)

Sturgis East 51, South Shore Voke 47

QUARTERFINALS – Friday

Cape Cod Academy at Old Colony, 6: 30

Mashpee at Southeastern, 6: 30

Cohasset at Abington, 7: 30

FIRST ROUND – Saturday

Nantucket at Bishop Connolly, 3

QUARTERFINAL – TBA

Nantucket/Bishop Connolly vs. Sturgis East

DIVISION 1 CENTRAL

QUARTERFINALS – Thursday

Franklin 66, Natick 63

Leominster 72, Shrewsbury 60

St. John’s (S) 63, Algonquin 41

South 62, Wachusett 57 (ot)

SEMIFINALS – Sunday at WPI

Franklin vs. South, 5

St. John’s vs. Leominster, 6: 45

DIVISION 2 CENTRAL

QUARTERFINAL – Thursday

Hopkinton 59, Grafton 55

QUARTERFINALS – Friday

Nashoba at Medway, 6: 30

Wayland at Groton-Dunstable, 6: 30

Westboro at Milford, 6: 30

SEMIFINALS – Tuesday at Clark

Medway/Nashoba vs. Wayland/Groton-Dunstable, 6

Hopkinton vs. Westboro/Milford, 7: 45

DIVISION 3 CENTRAL

QUARTERFINALS – Friday

Greater Lowell at Bartlett, 6: 30

Nipmuc at Sutton, 6: 30

Oakmont at Bellingham, 6: 30

Tyngsboro at Whitinsville Christian, 6: 30

SEMIFINALS – Monday at WPI

Greater Lowell/Bartlett vs. Oakmont/Bellingham, 6

Nipmuc/Sutton vs. Tyngsboro/Whitinsville Christian, 7: 45

DIVISION 4 CENTRAL

QUARTERFINALS – Friday

Millis vs. AMSA, 6: 30 (Marlboro)

Notre Dame (F) at Blackstone Valley, 6: 30

University Park at Bethany Christian, 6: 30

Worcester Tech at Hopedale, 6: 30

SEMIFINALS – Monday at Clark

Worcester Tech/Hopedale vs. Millis/AMSA, 6

Notre Dame/Blackstone Valley vs. University Park/Bethany Christian, 7: 45

GIRLS BASKETBALL

DIVISION 1 NORTH

QUARTERFINALS – Saturday

Andover at Central Catholic, 2

Billerica at Woburn, 7

Masconomet at Chelmsford, 7

QUARTERFINAL – Sunday

Reading at Cambridge, 7

DIVISION 2 NORTH

QUARTERFINAL – Thursday

Pentucket 41, Tewksbury 25

QUARTERFINAL – Friday

Newburyport at Saugus, 7

QUARTERFINAL – Saturday

North Reading at Marblehead, 7

QUARTERFINAL – Sunday

Dracut at Wilmington, 1

DIVISION 3 NORTH

QUARTERFINAL – Thursday

Winthrop 55, Whittier 39

QUARTERFINALS – Friday

Austin Prep at St. Mary’s, 7

Lynnfield at Bishop Fenwick, 7

Watertown at Amesbury, 7

DIVISION 4 NORTH

QUARTERFINAL – Thursday

Malden Catholic 49, Snowden 37

QUARTERFINALS – Friday

Fenway at Northeast, 7

Mystic Valley at Matignon, 7 (Medford)

QUARTERFINAL – Saturday

Rockport at Maimonides, 7: 30 (Brookline)

DIVISION 1 SOUTH

QUARTERFINAL – Friday

Bishop Feehan at Newton South, 6: 30

QUARTERFINALS – Saturday

Newton North at Plymouth North, 1

Walpole at Needham, 1

Whitman-Hanson at Bridgewater-Raynham, 6

DIVISION 2 SOUTH

QUARTERFINALS – Friday

Falmouth at Hingham, 6: 30

Nauset at Norwood, 6: 30

Pembroke at Foxboro, 6: 30

QUARTERFINAL – Saturday

New Mission at Old Rochester, 6: 30

DIVISION 3 SOUTH

QUARTERFINALS – Thursday

Rockland 57, Fontbonne 26

Ursuline 47, Bourne 28

QUARTERFINALS – Friday

Archbishop Williams at Norwell, 6: 30

Dedham at Middleboro, 6: 30

DIVISION 4 SOUTH

FIRST ROUND – Wednesday

South Shore Voke 78, Randolph 70 (2 ot)

FIRST ROUND – Thursday

Carver 55, Blue Hills 36

Cathedral 77, Monomoy 38

Holbrook 35, South Shore Christian Academy 28

Old Colony 47, Sturgis East 44

West Bridgewater 54, Bristol-Plymouth 23

Westport 79, Cape Cod Academy 49

FIRST ROUND – Friday

Nantucket at St. John Paul II, 4

DIVISION 1 CENTRAL

QUARTERFINALS – Friday

Concord-Carlisle at Holy Name, 6: 30

Framingham at Franklin, 6: 30

Shrewsbury at Natick, 6: 30

Westford Academy at Wachusett, 6: 30

SEMIFINALS – Tuesday at WPI

Natick/Shrewsbury vs. Westford Academy/Wachusett, 6

Concord-Carlisle/Holy Name vs. Framingham/Franklin, 7: 45

DIVISION 2 CENTRAL

QUARTERFINALS – Thursday

Marlboro 45, Groton-Dunstable 39

Medfield 56, Wayland 51

Medway 53, Hudson 36

St. Peter-Marian 65, Nashoba 58

SEMIFINALS – Sunday at Clark

Medfield vs. Medway, 1

Marlboro vs. St. Peter-Marian, 2: 45

DIVISION 3 CENTRAL

QUARTERFINALS – Thursday

Leicester 55, Bromfield 23

Millis 50, Tyngsboro 45

Northbridge 36, Sutton 34

QUARTERFINAL – Friday

Lunenburg at Millbury, 6: 30

SEMIFINALS – Wednesday at Clark

Millis vs. Leicester, 6

Lunenburg/Millbury vs. Northbridge, 7: 45

DIVISION 4 CENTRAL

FIRST ROUND – Wednesday

AMSA 56, Monty Tech 52

Blackstone Valley 48, Abby Kelley 18

Notre Dame (T) 31, Parker Charter 29

Quaboag 44, Greater Lowell 28

Tri-County 37, West Boylston 34

Whitinsville Christian 46, Immaculate Heart 32

FIRST ROUND – Thursday

Hopedale 42, Tahanto 15

QUARTERFINALS – Saturday

Tri-County at Blackstone Valley, 5

AMSA at Notre Dame, 6: 30

Hopedale vs. Whitinsville Christian, 6: 30

Quaboag at Maynard, 6: 30

SEMIFINALS – Wednesday at WPI

Hopedale/Whitinsville Christian vs. Blackstone Valley/Tri-County, 6

Maynard/Quaboag vs. Notre Dame/AMSA, 7: 45

BOYS HOCKEY

SUPER EIGHT TOURNAMENT

FIRST ROUND – Wednesday at Loring

BC High 3, Burlington 0

St. John’s Prep 2, Xaverian 1

FIRST ROUND – Thursday at Loring

Arlington 2, Framingham 1

Pope Francis 6, Catholic Memorial 1

SECOND ROUND – Sunday

(Winners bracket)

BC High vs. Pope Francis, TBA

St. John’s Prep vs. Arlington, TBA

(One-loss bracket)

Burlington vs. Catholic Memorial, TBA

Xaverian vs. Framingham, TBA

DIVISION 1 NORTH

QUARTERFINALS – Saturday

Belmont vs. St. Mary’s, 1 (Woburn)

Austin Prep vs. Reading, 3 (Woburn)

St. John’s (S) vs. Shrewsbury, 5 (Chelmsford)

Westford Academy vs. Waltham, 7 (Chelmsford)

DIVISION 2 NORTH

QUARTERFINALS – Friday

Masconomet vs. Boston Latin, 5 (Chelmsford)

Wilmington vs. Triton, 6 (Woburn)

Tewksbury vs. North Andover, 7: 15 (Chelmsford)

Lincoln-Sudbury vs. Gloucester, 8 (Woburn)

DIVISION 3 NORTH

FIRST ROUND – Thursday

Latin Academy 1, Northeast 0

Lowell 5, Somerville 0

Newton South 3, Hamilton-Wenham 2 (2 ot)

Swampscott 2, Essex Tech 0

Watertown 3, Rockport/Manchester Essex 1

QUARTERFINALS – Sunday at Ryan

Newton South vs. Cambridge, 3

Lowell vs. Bedford, 5

Latin Academy vs. Shawsheen, 7: 15

QUARTERFINAL – Monday at Stoneham

Swampscott vs. Watertown/Rockport-Manchester Essex, 6

DIVISION 1 SOUTH

FIRST ROUND – Wednesday

Archbishop Williams 2, Bridgewater-Raynham 1

Natick 4, Milton 2

FIRST ROUND – Thursday

Duxbury 3, Mansfield 2

Falmouth 5, Barnstable 3

Franklin 7, King Philip 1

Walpole 2, Braintree 1

Wellesley 2, Marshfield 0

QUARTERFINALS – Saturday

Falmouth vs. Hingham, 1 (Gallo)

Duxbury vs. Walpole, 4 (Canton)

Archbishop Williams vs. Wellesley, 7 (Gallo)

Natick vs. Franklin, 7: 10 (Loring)

DIVISION 2 SOUTH

QUARTERFINALS – Saturday

Canton vs. Medfield, 2 (Canton)

Scituate vs. Whitman-Hanson, 3 (Gallo)

Bishop Feehan vs. Brookline, 5 (Gallo)

Westwood vs. Medway, 5 (Loring)

DIVISION 3 SOUTH

FIRST ROUND – Thursday

Norwell 7, Blue Hills 0

St. John Paul II 11, Greater New Bedford 1

FIRST ROUND – Friday

Nantucket vs. Bishop Stang, 4 (Gallo)

Foxboro vs. Abington, 5 (Canton Ice House)

Silver Lake vs. Hopkinton, 5: 20 (Canton Ice House)

Somerset Berkley vs. Martha’s Vineyard, 6 (Gallo)

Hanover vs. North Quincy, 7: 20 (Canton Ice House)

Dartmouth vs. Rockland, 8 (Gallo)

QUARTERFINALS – Sunday

Dartmouth/Rockland vs. Somerset Berkley/Martha’s Vineyard, TBA (Gallo)

Hanover/North Quincy vs. Norwell, TBA (Gallo)

Hopkinton/Silver Lake vs. Nantucket/Bishop Stang, TBA (Canton)

St. John Paul vs. Foxboro/Abington, TBA (Canton)

GIRLS HOCKEY

DIVISION 1

PRELIMINARY ROUND – Monday

Reading 3, Wayland/Weston 0

PRELIMINARY ROUND – Tuesday

Braintree 4, Westford Academy 1

Duxbury 2, Masconomet 0

PRELIMINARY ROUND – Wednesday

Andover 2, Barnstable 0

Arlington 3, Medway/Ashland 2

Austin Prep 3, Franklin 0

Belmont 4, Winthrop 2

Boston Latin 5, Mansfield/OA/Foxboro 4

Hingham 5, HPNA 4 (ot)

Methuen/Tewksbury 2, Longmeadow 1 (ot)

Needham 2, St. Peter-Marian 1 (ot)

Peabody/Lynnfield 4, Plymouth 0

St. Mary’s 6, Lexington 1

Shrewsbury 3, Lincoln-Sudbury 1

Woburn 4, Cape Cod 0

PRELIMINARY ROUND – Thursday

Waltham 5, Whitman-Hanson/Silver Lake 3

FIRST ROUND – Saturday

Boston Latin vs. Peabody/Lynnfield, 3: 30 (Ryan)

Woburn vs. Methuen/Tewksbury, 5 (Stoneham)

Hingham vs. Duxbury, 5: 20 (Canton)

Braintree vs. Reading, 7: 30 (Ryan)

Austin Prep vs. Andover, 7 (Stoneham)

FIRST ROUND – Monday at Ryan

Belmont vs. Waltham, 4

Shrewsbury vs. St. Mary’s, 6

Arlington vs. Needham, 8

DIVISION 2

FIRST ROUND – Saturday

Dennis-Yarmouth vs. Dedham, 11 (Gallo)

Ursuline vs. Winchester, 11: 40 (Canton)

Wellesley vs. Medfield/Norton, 12 (Canton)

Westwood vs. Algonquin/Hudson, 1: 30 (Ryan)

Norwell vs. Burlington, 5: 30 (Ryan)

Canton vs. Norwood, 6 (Canton)

FIRST ROUND – Sunday

Sandwich vs. Falmouth, 11 (Gallo)

Notre Dame vs. Natick, 11: 25 (Canton)

ROUNDUP

BOYS HOCKEY

T.J. Jones scored twice and Will Nolan tallied the other goal as No. 4 Duxbury (13-6-4) defeated 13th-seeded Mansfield, 3-2, in a Div. 1 South first-round contest. Steve Pisani turned aside 21 of the 23 shots he faced. … Colin Hedvig scored twice as No. 10 Franklin (10-7-4) ousted Hockomock League rival King Philip, 7-1. … Marc Hirshom scored twice as No. 12 Walpole (10-8-5) defeated No. 5 Braintree, 2-1.

Mike Kornek and Ben Baxter scored twice as part of a six-goal first period and No. 2 St. John Paul (17-2-2) never looked back in defeating No. 15 Greater New Bedford Voke, 11-1. Both finished the contest with four goals for the Lions, who will face the winner of Friday’s Foxboro-Abington contest on Sunday afternoon.

Drew Olivieri registered both goals as No. 13 Swampscott (10-11-0) shut out fourth-seeded Essex Tech, 2-0, in a Div. 3 North first-round tilt.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Julia Guden scored twice in the second period as No. 10 Waltham (13-3-5) ousted No. 23 Whitman-Hanson/Silver Lake, 5-3, in a Div. 1 preliminary round contest.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Jack Poirier scored 28 points, while Tom Connor added 24 as No. 4 Scituate (19-2) rolled to an 80-67 win over 13th-seeded Stoughton in a Div. 2 South first round contest. Keegan Sullivan finished with 10 points and 10 assists for the Sailors. … Steve Dalla notched a game-high 14 points for No. 11 North Quincy (14-7) in a 41-37 win over sixth-ranked Dighton-Rehoboth (14-7). … Junior Nate Amado erupted for 25 points while senior point guard Stevie Kelly controlled the game on both ends of the floor finishing with 12 points, 12 assists and nine boards, leading third-ranked Whitman-Hanson (21-2) to an 85-54 win over No. 14 Somerset-Berkley (11-9).

Jack Hurley scored 28 points, while Luke Mashburn added 18 as No. 5 Hingham (17-6) defeated No. 12 Foxboro, 76-62, in overtime. The Harbormen limited the visiting Warriors to 21 points over the final 20 minutes. … Connor Campbell had 23 points as top-seeded Dennis-Yarmouth (21-2) held off No. 16 Milton, 79-71.

Chris Edgehill scored 21 points and Declan Walmsley came up big with five points in the final minutes as No. 6 Franklin (16-5) rallied to knock off third-seeded Natick, 66-63, in a Div. 1 Central quarterfinal.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Destiny Morales-Williams scored 16 points to become the school’s all-time leading scorer (1,048) as No. 7 Holbrook (15-6) beat No. 10 South Shore Christian Academy, 35-28, in a Div. 4 South first round battle. … Korynne Holden scored 21 points as No. 2 Westport (19-2) rolled to a 79-49 win over No. 15 Cape Cod Academy. … Colleen O’Toole led the way for ninth-ranked West Bridgewater (14-7) with 15 points and 12 boards in a 54-23 win over eighth-seeded Bristol-Plymouth (12-7).

In Div. 4 North quarter final action, sophomore Lily Mineo dropped 23 points, while sophomore Kayla Jackson registered 10 points and 12 boards, lifting No. 4 Malden Catholic (16-5) to a 49-37 win over No. 5 Snowden (14-7).

Julie Elie had a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds as No. 2 Rockland (20-2) defeated No. 10 Fontbonne, 57-26, in a Div. 3 South quarterfinal.

Camilla Silk had 15 points and 15 rebounds, while Lillie Cumming added 13 as No. 3 Medfield (19-2) held off No. 6 Wayland, 56-51, in a Div. 2 Central quarterfinal.