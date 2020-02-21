[thursday’s-substantial-university-scoreboard]

BOYS BASKETBALL

BC Higher 76, Dracut 53

Foxboro 61, Bishop Feehan 52

Franklin 78, Weston 50

Somerville 65, Reading through 47

Winthrop 58, Lynn Classical 54

Boston Metropolis League Championship

Tech Boston 63, Latin Academy 47

State Vocational semifinals

Higher Lawrence 53, Shawsheen 42

Previous Colony 62, Franklin County Tech 50

Women BASKETBALL

Franklin 47, Bishop Guertin (NH) 46

Lynn Classical 57, Winthrop 36

Medfield 52, Quincy 42

North Quincy 49, Roxbury Prep 22

Boston Metropolis League Championship

Fenway 49, New Mission 40

State Vocational semifinals

Northeast 38, Whittier 28

Previous Colony 42, South Shore Voke 39

Westboro Invitational

Holy Identify 65, Medway 35

BOYS HOCKEY

Abington four, Dennis-Yarmouth 1

Barnstable five, Weymouth 4

Billerica one, Milton one

Bishop Fenwick 3, Lowell Catholic 1

Brookline 3, Quincy 1

Marshfield three, Franklin two

Melrose four, Masconomet three

Needham 4, Acton-Boxboro 2

Newton North four, St. Joseph’s Prep one

Norwell 4, Nantucket one

Pope Francis 1, St. Mary’s (L)

Stoneham five, Oliver Ames 2

Tewksbury 3, Wilmington two

Wakefield five, Watertown

Walpole 5, Concord-Carlisle 2

Woburn 3, Westford Academy 1

Tremendous 8

SEEDS: 1. Arlington (16-1-4) two. BC Superior (13-three-four) 3. Pope Francis (12-four-two) four. St. John’s Prep (11-4-5) 5. Xaverian (13-four-four) 6. Catholic Memorial (9-six-6) seven. Burlington (14-four-four) eight. Framingham (14-5-3) 9. Studying (10-five-6) 10. Hingham (12-7-3)

Engage in-IN Game titles – Sunday at Stoneham

Burlington vs. Hingham, 4

Framingham vs. Looking at, 6: 30

Ladies HOCKEY

Acton-Boxboro three, Winchester 1

Algonquin/Hudson eight, Central Catholic 1

Austin Prep nine, St. Joseph’s Prep/Mt. Alvernia

Braintree 6, Westford Academy 4

Cape Cod three, Martha’s Vineyard

Hingham 4, Arlington 2

Needham four, Duxbury two

Notre Dame (H) one, St. Mary’s (L) 1

Medfield/Norton 3, Framingham 1

Reading 2, Arlington

Wellesley two, Woburn 1