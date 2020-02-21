[thursday’s-substantial-university-scoreboard]

BOYS BASKETBALL
BC Higher 76, Dracut 53
Foxboro 61, Bishop Feehan 52
Franklin 78, Weston 50
Somerville 65, Reading through 47
Winthrop 58, Lynn Classical 54
Boston Metropolis League Championship
Tech Boston 63, Latin Academy 47
State Vocational semifinals
Higher Lawrence 53, Shawsheen 42
Previous Colony 62, Franklin County Tech 50
Women BASKETBALL
Franklin 47, Bishop Guertin (NH) 46
Lynn Classical 57, Winthrop 36
Medfield 52, Quincy 42
North Quincy 49, Roxbury Prep 22
Boston Metropolis League Championship
Fenway 49, New Mission 40
State Vocational semifinals
Northeast 38, Whittier 28
Previous Colony 42, South Shore Voke 39
Westboro Invitational
Holy Identify 65, Medway 35
BOYS HOCKEY
Abington four, Dennis-Yarmouth 1
Barnstable five, Weymouth 4
Billerica one, Milton one
Bishop Fenwick 3, Lowell Catholic 1
Brookline 3, Quincy 1
Marshfield three, Franklin two
Melrose four, Masconomet three
Needham 4, Acton-Boxboro 2
Newton North four, St. Joseph’s Prep one
Norwell 4, Nantucket one
Pope Francis 1, St. Mary’s (L)
Stoneham five, Oliver Ames 2
Tewksbury 3, Wilmington two
Wakefield five, Watertown
Walpole 5, Concord-Carlisle 2
Woburn 3, Westford Academy 1
Tremendous 8
SEEDS: 1. Arlington (16-1-4) two. BC Superior (13-three-four) 3. Pope Francis (12-four-two) four. St. John’s Prep (11-4-5) 5. Xaverian (13-four-four) 6. Catholic Memorial (9-six-6) seven. Burlington (14-four-four) eight. Framingham (14-5-3) 9. Studying (10-five-6) 10. Hingham (12-7-3)
Engage in-IN Game titles – Sunday at Stoneham
Burlington vs. Hingham, 4
Framingham vs. Looking at, 6: 30
Ladies HOCKEY
Acton-Boxboro three, Winchester 1
Algonquin/Hudson eight, Central Catholic 1
Austin Prep nine, St. Joseph’s Prep/Mt. Alvernia
Braintree 6, Westford Academy 4
Cape Cod three, Martha’s Vineyard
Hingham 4, Arlington 2
Needham four, Duxbury two
Notre Dame (H) one, St. Mary’s (L) 1
Medfield/Norton 3, Framingham 1
Reading 2, Arlington
Wellesley two, Woburn 1