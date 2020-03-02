[tian-chua:-assault-incident-at-pkr-headquarters-modest-make-any-difference,-cease-speculating]

PKR vice president Tian Chua leaves the Perdana Leadership Basis in Putrajaya, March two, 2020. — Photograph by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Mac two — PKR vice president Tian Chua nowadays mentioned that currently being surrounded and attacked by a group considered to be bash supporters was not a significant deal and requested for individuals to quit speculating about the incident.

He said he considers the matter solved.

“No, it’s a modest make any difference. I really do not want to make a fuss out of it.

“Don’t make any extra speculation, there is ample of these (form of) tales,” Tian Chua explained to reporters when leaving Perdana Leadership Basis in Putrajaya these days.

Tian Chua and previous PKR deputy youth main Dr Afif Bahardin ended up observed getting into the intricate about 2pm currently, supposedly to fulfill former key minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad who has been at the sophisticated because this morning.

They were each assaulted yesterday even though at PKR headquarters by disgruntled supporters who referred to as them traitors mainly because each of them had been aligned to previous PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali.

Dr Mahathir is supposedly meeting numerous political figures in conferences all working day.

Having said that, Tian Chua mentioned he was only below to fulfill Dr Mahathir’s assistants.

“We have been making ready some press matters and preparing some files.

“I came to satisfy Shamsul (Akmal). There’s nothing at all suspicious. I primarily arrived to see Shamsul and Sufi.

“Let the outdated guy do what he has to do. I really do not want to squander his time. Thank you,” he mentioned.