Ticket information for the WBSS final

RINGSIDE 20/01/2020

Briedis-Dorticos pre-sale tickets available Wednesday – 24h early!

Tickets for the incredible showdown between Mairis Briedis and the Yuniel Dortico’s Ali Trophy will be available on Wednesday, January 22nd, at 11 a.m. in Latvia (10 a.m.CET, 9 a.m. in the UK and 5 a.m. in the USA) via bilesuserviss.lv and WorldBoxingSuperSeries. com offered for sale.

Mairis Briedis and Yuniel Dorticos will compete against each other at the kick-off press conference in Riga on Wednesday – exactly two months before they meet in the Latvian capital.

Kalle Sauerland, WBSS Chief Boxing Officer, said: “There is a great passion for boxing in Latvia, fans are among the best in the world and they will be treated to the best boxing offer on March 21st: a final for the Muhammad Ali Trophy, the legendary trophy known as the “greatest boxing prize”. This is undoubtedly the biggest sporting event in Latvian history. “

Dorticos, the IBF cruiserweight world champion, has stated that his name is already engraved in the trophy and his opponent should be preparing for war, while Briedis awaits an exciting fight with the whole world while the two fight against each other in the Arena Riga compete.

“This will be the biggest sporting event in Latvian history,” said Kalle Sauerland. “You have Briedis, one of the toughest warriors in the sport, who took Usyk against Dorticos, one of the game’s greatest knockout artists, and a man who is very confident to go all the way. Briedis-Dorticos has all the ingredients to become another WBBS fighter of the year

“The WBSS gives boxers and fans clarity about who is the best. And there is only one question in the cruiser weight: Is it Briedis or Dorticos? “

Briedis and Dorticos went parallel to the WBSS cruiserweight final. Briedis defeated Noel Mikaelian on points in the quarter-finals and stopped Krzysztof Glowacki via TKO in the third round of a dramatic semi-final. Dorticos took a point win over Mateusz Masternak and a round of 16 against Andrew Tabiti – a knockout that won the “KO Doctor” award as “KO of the Year” across multiple media.

Muhammad Ali Trophy Master:

2018-19: Naoya Inoue, bantamweight

2018-19: Josh Taylor, super lightweight

2017-18: Aleksandr Usyk, cruiserweight

2017-18: Callum Smith, super middleweight