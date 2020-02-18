[tickets-are-on-sale-now-for-the-mlb’s-london-sequence-this-june]

Baseball’s St Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs will facial area one an additional in a exclusive weekend of activity getting area at the London Stadium.

Two games will be played throughout the weekend of June 13th and June 14th with tickets nonetheless out there on every of the days listed here.

The Cardinals and Cubs are two Nationwide League Central Division rivals. All through the program of their historical past, the Cubs appeared in 11 Globe Collection, profitable three. Their most the latest triumph came in 2016 – above 100 decades considering the fact that their back-to-back championships in the early 1900s.

St Louis, meanwhile, are explained as ‘certified baseball royalty’. They will go into the London Collection as the present National League Champions. They have been topped Planet Series champions eleven instances.

The previous time the MLB arrived to London, the Boston Purple Sox took on the New York Yankees in front of offer-out crowds.

