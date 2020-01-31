Tickets for the spring game in Nebraska will be sold to the general public on February 5, National Sports

LINCOLN – Nebraska fans will soon be able to buy tickets for the spring game.

Season ticket subscribers have the first opportunity to purchase them on February 4 at 10 a.m. The tickets will then go on sale on February 5 at 10 a.m. At least 15,000 will be available to the public. There is a limit of 10 tickets per account.

The spring game will take place on April 18 and the kick-off is not yet known.

Fans can buy tickets online at Huskers.com, by calling 1-800-8-BIG-RED, or in person at the ticket office in Nebraska at Stadium Drive.

Most tickets cost $ 10, but there will be a limited number of club seats for $ 20. Tickets for the faculty and UNL staff are $ 5. UNL students have free entry, as do children in eighth grade or younger, but they must secure an entry ticket. There is a limit of two free youth tickets for each regular ticket purchased.

The Huskers attracted 85,946 fans to the 2019 Spring Game, marking the second year in a row that Nebraska led the nation’s games in the spring.

