[tickets-on-sale-for-gb-boxing-‘road-to-tokyo-2020’-olympic-qualification]

GB BOXING has pinpointed the specific sessions when boxers from its squad can secure qualification for the 2020 Olympics at the forthcoming Boxing Road to Tokyo qualifier at the Copper Box Arena on the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park from 14-24 March 2020.

The schedule for the competition has been published here and means fans can identify and purchase tickets for the precise sessions in which boxers from Great Britain will have their first opportunity to qualify for Tokyo 2020.

Tickets are on sale now at https://see.tickets/ boxingroadtotokyo, with prices starting at £5. Less than 2,000 tickets are available for each session and anyone that wants to watch boxers from Great Britain qualify for Tokyo 2020 is advised to buy tickets in advance.

Ensuring British participation in these qualifying bouts is dependent upon the boxers successfully progressing through the preliminary rounds of the competition.

Provided they do this, the first opportunity to see a boxer from Great Britain qualify for the Olympics will be in the 18: 00 session on Monday 16th March 2020, which will feature qualification bouts in the weight categories of Galal Yafai (52kg) and Peter McGrail (57kg).

The next session when a boxer from Great Britain can qualify is in the 18: 00 session on Tuesday 17th March 2020, when the qualification bouts in Luke McCormack’s (63kg) category will take place.

The quarter-finals on Thursday 19th and Friday 20th March 2020 will be two of the biggest days of the competition, when up to 10 members of the GB Boxing squad have the potential to secure qualification for Tokyo 2020.

The 12: 00 session on Thursday 19th March 2020 will feature qualifications bouts in the weight classes of Charley Davison (51kg) and hometown boxer, Caroline Dubois (60kg).

The evening session of the 19th, which starts at 18: 00, is when qualification bouts will be held at the weight classes of Karriss Artingstall (57kg) and Cheavon Clarke (91kg).

Up to six members of the GB Boxing squad could secure qualification on the second day of quarter-finals which take place on Friday 20th March 2020.

The 12: 00 session on Friday 20th March will see qualification bouts in the weight divisions of Rosie Eccles (69kg), Pat McCormack (69kg) and Ben Whittaker (81kg).

The 18: 00 session on Friday 20th March will feature qualification bouts in the weight class of Wales’ Sammy Lee (75kg) and super-heavyweight, Frazer Clarke (91kg+).

The quarter-finals in the women’s 75kg category are spread over the afternoon (12: 00) and evening (18: 00) sessions on Friday, so whilst it is possible to say that reigning world champion, Lauren Price, will have the opportunity to qualify for Tokyo on 20th March 2020, it will not be possible to identify which session, until the draw for the competition is made.

Tickets for all of these sessions are on sale now at https://see.tickets/ boxingroadtotokyo

Weekday, daytime session Weekday evening & weekend sessions On-the-door (weekday, evening & weekend sessions) Adult £5 £10 £15 Concessions (U18’s, 65 and over, Students) £2.50 £5 £5

In weight classes where there are six qualification places available (women’s 51kg, 57kg, 60kg and men’s 69kg, 75kg and 81kg) boxers that lose their quarter-final will get a second chance to qualify by competing in a Box-Off with the other losing quarter-finalists.

The Box-Offs in the Women’s 51kg, 57kg and 60kg categories will all be held in the evening (18: 00) session on Saturday 21 March 2020.

The Box-Offs in the Men’s 69kg and 75kg divisions will be held in the afternoon session (13: 00) of Sunday 22 March 2020. The Box-Off at 81kg will be in that day’s evening session (18: 00).

In the women’s 69kg weight class, where there are five qualification places available, the losing quarter-finalists will compete again in two Box-Offs with the winners of those contests then entering a second Box-Off where the victor will secure the fifth and final qualification slot for Tokyo 2020.

The final Box-Off in this weight category will take place in the last session of the Boxing Road to Tokyo tournament on the evening (18: 00) of Tuesday 24th March 2020.

Boxing Road to Tokyo in London is an IOC event which is supported by funding from the National Lottery and The Mayor of London and will be delivered in association with a range of partners including UK Sport, GB Boxing, the British Olympic Association (BOA) and the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

Further information about the event is at https://www. boxingroadtotokyolondon.org.